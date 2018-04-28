Review-Journal promotes Anastasia Hendrix to managing editor

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has promoted one of its own to managing editor, the No. 2 position in the newsroom.

Anastasia Hendrix, features editor, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photos studio, Las Vegas, Jan. 18, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has promoted one of its own to managing editor, the No. 2 position in the newsroom.

Anastasia Hendrix was named to the position Friday by Glenn Cook, executive editor and vice president for news.

Hendrix has more than 20 years of experience in newspapers and was most recently assistant managing editor of the Review-Journal’s features section and editor of the newspaper’s Luxury magazine.

“Anastasia has done incredible work as assistant managing editor for features,” Cook said. “She’s more than ready to apply her passion for storytelling and superior content to the entire newsroom.”

Hendrix said she is thrilled to take on the new position.

“The talent and passion in this newsroom impress me every day, and I’m looking forward to producing more groundbreaking, entertaining and informative stories about the city’s evolution,” she said.

Cook held the managing editor position before his promotion in March after the appointment of J. Keith Moyer to the position of publisher and editor.

Moyer had served as editor-in-chief and senior vice president for content.

Before joining the Review-Journal in May 2016, Hendrix spent five years as senior features editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. She also served as style editor and a reporter at the newspaper and reported for the San Francisco Examiner and The Fresno Bee.

Hendrix was director of content and communications and editorial director for luxury skin-care company Tatcha before joining the Review-Journal.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.