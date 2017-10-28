Revolt Tattoo fundraiser offered free ‘Vegas Strong’ tattoos

Revolt Tattoos provided free “Vegas Strong” tattoos Friday at its shop located on Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue as part of a fundraiser for the Las Vegas Victims Fund.

Jill Flynn of Las Vegas, 52, prepares to get tattooed during a fundraising event for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting at Revolt Tattoos in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Kostantinos Kitsopoulos, originally from Athens and now living in Las Vegas, 48, left, gets tattooed by Jason "Kapps" Capps, of Las Vegas, 35, right, during a fundraising event for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting at Revolt Tattoos in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Jason "Kapps" Capps, of Las Vegas, 35, left, cleans a fresh tattoo on Kostantinos Kitsopoulos, originally from Athens and now living in Las Vegas, 48, right, during a fundraising event for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting at Revolt Tattoos in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Jill Flynn, 52, left, gets tattooed by Walter "Sausage" Frank, 47, right, both of Las Vegas, during a fundraising event for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting at Revolt Tattoos in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Walter "Sausage" Frank, 47, left, tattoos Jill Flynn, 52, right, both of Las Vegas, during a fundraising event for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting at Revolt Tattoos in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Russell Thompson of Las Vegas, 35, gets a tattoo during a fundraising event for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting at Revolt Tattoos in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Jason Tritten, 37, left, tattoos Mike Wicker, 34, both of Las Vegas, during a fundraising event for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting at Revolt Tattoos in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Jason "Kapps" Capps, 35, left, tattoos Jennifer School, 32, right, both of Las Vegas, during a fundraising event for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting at Revolt Tattoos in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Rhett Harris, 37, left, gets tattooed by Chad Lambert, 34, right, both of Las Vegas, during a fundraising event for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting at Revolt Tattoos in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Revolt Tattoos provided free “Vegas Strong” tattoos Friday at its shop located on Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue.

First responders and victims of the Oct. 1 shooting received priority line access.

The shop offered free tattoos to the community on a first-come, first-served basis.

Temporary tattoos with a “Vegas Strong” design also could be purchased with a donation.

The event also included a raffle offering chances to win big prizes from sponsors including Peter Lik, UFC and others.

All proceeds will be donated to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.