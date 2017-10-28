Revolt Tattoo fundraiser offered free ‘Vegas Strong’ tattoos

Revolt Tattoos provided free “Vegas Strong” tattoos Friday at its shop located on Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue.
First responders and victims of the Oct. 1 shooting received priority line access.
The shop offered free tattoos to the community on a first-come, first-served basis.
Temporary tattoos with a “Vegas Strong” design also could be purchased with a donation.
The event also included a raffle offering chances to win big prizes from sponsors including Peter Lik, UFC and others.
All proceeds will be donated to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.