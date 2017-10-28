ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Revolt Tattoo fundraiser offered free ‘Vegas Strong’ tattoos

October 28, 2017 - 9:00 am
 

Revolt Tattoos provided free “Vegas Strong” tattoos Friday at its shop located on Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue.

First responders and victims of the Oct. 1 shooting received priority line access.

The shop offered free tattoos to the community on a first-come, first-served basis.

Temporary tattoos with a “Vegas Strong” design also could be purchased with a donation.

The event also included a raffle offering chances to win big prizes from sponsors including Peter Lik, UFC and others.

All proceeds will be donated to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.

