RTC paratransit bus driver run over, killed by her own vehicle

A Regional Transportation Commission bus driver was killed Tuesday morning after she forgot to put the bus in park as she exited and it rolled forward and struck her, police said.

The incident happened about 8:50 a.m. at the Destinations Spring Valley apartment complex, 3925 S. Jones Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday. A 52-year-old woman driving a RTC “paratransit bus” got out of the vehicle at the apartment complex’s front gate to enter a code into a keypad.

“The driver failed to put the bus in park, and it began to roll forward,” police said. “The driver attempted to gain control of the bus and was knocked down as the bus went through the gate and continued.”

The woman was struck by the bus’ rear wheels, Metro said. The bus continued forward, striking an overhang parking awning and an unoccupied GMC pickup.

The bus driver died at the scene. She will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family has been notified.

Further information was not immediately available.

