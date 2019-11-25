Runners, walkers embrace holiday fun at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Runners, joggers and walkers saw some holiday cheer during the seventh annual PJ 5K 1-Mile Walk on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Sydney Buy, 6, of Las Vegas, plays in the fake snow at the seventh annual PJ 5K & 1-Mile Walk on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. The run goes through Glittering Lights and was sponsored by the Speedway Children's Charities Las Vegas Chapter. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Joe Kauffman, dressed as Santa, accepts a medal for finishing the 1-Mile Walk at the seventh annual PJ 5K & 1-Mile Walk on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The seventh annual PJ 5K & 1-Mile Walk, which was sponsored by the Speedway Children's Charities Las Vegas Chapter, begins on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Noah Joe, 5, of Las Vegas, sips hot cocoa as he walks through Glittering Lights at the PJ 5K & 1-Mile Walk on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Rhys Miller and Tai, left, and Erika Balderson and Tere, right, finish the PJ 5K & 1-Mile Walk on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Manuel Martinez, left, Yarely Martinez, center left, Lilibeth Martinez, center right, and Lupita Martinez right, finish the 1-Mile Walk at the PJ 5K & 1-Mile Walk on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Blanca Tenhet, left, and Benjamin Bohman, right, help Taylor Capsuoto across the finish line as the finish the 5K race at the PJ 5K & 1-Mile Walk on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. Capsuoto got out of her running chair for the final steps of the race. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Presley Tisdale, 1, gets ready to race in the PJ 5K & 1-Mile Walk on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Participants in the seventh annual PJ 5K & 1-Mile Walk move through Glittering Lights on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The run went through Glittering Lights and was sponsored by the Speedway Children’s Charities Las Vegas Chapter.

The attraction is decorated with more than 3 million LED lights on a 2.5-mile course at 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

For more information, go to glitteringlightslasvegas.com