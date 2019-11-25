Runners, walkers embrace holiday fun at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Runners, joggers and walkers saw some holiday cheer during the seventh annual PJ 5K & 1-Mile Walk on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The run went through Glittering Lights and was sponsored by the Speedway Children’s Charities Las Vegas Chapter.
The attraction is decorated with more than 3 million LED lights on a 2.5-mile course at 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North.
For more information, go to glitteringlightslasvegas.com