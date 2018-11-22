Sam’s Town in Las Vegas welcomes the holidays — VIDEO

On Wednesday, Mystic Falls Park opened with its annual tree lighting ceremony, hosted by Boyd Gaming Executive Chairman Bill Boyd.
The attraction features a Winter Wonderland theme and holiday-inspired laser light show, available daily Nov. 23 to Jan. 1.
The light show starts at 5 p.m. daily. Santa visits will be 4-8:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri. and noon-8:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 23 at 5111 Boulder Highway. Admission is free. For more information: samstownlv.com
Check out these other holiday activities around the Las Vegas Valley.