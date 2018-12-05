Search suspended for missing Las Vegas hiker at Colorado park

Active search efforts for 20-year-old Micah Tice, a cadet candidate at the Air Force Academy Preparatory School, have been put on hold “in the absence of additional clues,” a Rocky Mountain National Park release said Tuesday.

Micah Tice (Rocky Mountain National Park)

The search for a 20-year-old Las Vegas hiker who went missing in Rocky Mountain National Park has been suspended.

Limited searches may take place over the winter if conditions allow, the release said.

Search-and-rescue teams began efforts on Nov. 27, but they had discovered few clues and battled tough weather conditions, including strong winds, below-freezing temperatures, low visibility, deep snow and high avalanche danger.

“Snowfall and high winds in this extreme high mountain terrain make finding clues to Tice’s whereabouts even more difficult,” the release said.

Efforts spanned a roughly 10-square-mile area of the park and included ground and aerial searches over the weeklong period, the release said.

The search efforts included thermal imaging of the area where Tice was last seen near the trail to Longs Peak, the highest mountain in the park at more than 14,000 feet. His vehicle was found at the Longs Peak Trailhead on Nov. 26, and the park learned earlier this week that hikers encountered Tice on the trail the morning of Nov. 24.

Those park visitors reported “terrible” weather and worsening visibility and weather, the release said.

Park officials still consider Tice a missing person and are seeking information about his whereabouts and his plans on the day of his disappearance. Rangers are still hoping to hear from anyone else who has spoken with Tice or knows of his planned hiking route.

Rangers urged those people to call the park at 970-586-1204.

