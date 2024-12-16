Services set for Metro officer killed in crash with wrong-way driver

A funeral has been scheduled for Las Vegas police officer Colton Pulsipher who was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver.

Metropolitan Police Officers salute beside family and supporters during the arrival of the hearse transporting officer Colton Pulsipher at the Clark County coroner's office on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A funeral has been scheduled for Wednesday morning for a Las Vegas police officer killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver.

Colton Pulsipher, 29, died Thursday morning after being hit in a crash reported just after 12:25 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15, near the Valley of Fire/Tribal Plaza Exit, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Pulsipher, who was assigned to the Metropolitan Police Department traffic bureau’s tourist safety division, was heading home after a shift.

A second driver died at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office identified him Monday as Fernando Jimenez-Jimenez, 31, and said he died from blunt force injuries.

Pulsipher’s funeral is set to start at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1420 E. Barlow Drive, according to a Moapa Valley Mortuary online obituary. Visitation is scheduled from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary before the service, and Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Pulsipher is to be buried at Warm Springs Cemetery.

His survivors include his wife, Ashlee; their three children, Carlee June, Brett Michael and Jonathan Colt; his parents and his siblings, according to the obituary.

Pulsipher’s obituary said he was born in 1995 in St. George, Utah, but lived most of his life in Moapa.

“Colton was an active, outdoors person,” the obituary said. “He loved shooting guns, being with his family and playing video games.”

He also sang constantly, according to the obituary, and “loved to snuggle.”

In a phone interview, Pulsipher’s cousin Dusty Pulsipher described him as “kind-hearted” and “a good kid.”

“I know what it’s like to lose a son,” said Pulsipher, whose oldest son died in August.

He added: “I’ve lost a lot of loved ones, and it’s the worst thing that can ever happen to you.”

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.