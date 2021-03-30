Sheriff Lombardo briefs public on police reform

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo spoke Tuesday on police reform, a day after the trial began for Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with killing George Floyd last May.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s multi-cultural advisory council also spoke at the briefing.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 after he was accused of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. The white officer pressed his knee into the Black man’s neck for about nine and a half minutes while Floyd repeated that he could not breathe.

Chauvin, 45, is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Video of Floyd’s death that circulated online sparked outrage and protests against racism and police brutality across the U.S. last summer. Several such protests on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas last May resulted in chaos and confrontation, with police deploying tear gas and dozens of protesters being taken into custody.

A Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas on June 1 ended with the death of Jorge Gomez, whom four Metropolitan Police Department officers shot and killed outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse amid a protest dispersal order. The officers were not wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting, the department has said.

In the days after the shooting, the department claimed that officers opened fire at Gomez after he reached for a weapon.

During a February press conference, in which new video of the shooting was released, attorney Rodolfo Gonzalez, who is part of a team of attorneys representing the Gomez family, said: “He took part in the Black Lives Matter demonstration with guns on his person and a ballistics vest — all in compliance.”

Jeanne Llera, Gomez’s mother, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that her son was trying to cut through an alley between the Historic Fifth Street School and the Foley Federal Building to get to his car when he encountered the group of officers stationed on the courthouse steps.

“He was just trying to go home,” she has said.

The officers who opened fire on Gomez were placed on paid leave in June pending Metro’s investigation into the shooting. Metro has not provided the public with further updates on its internal investigation into the shooting since an initial news conference in June.

