Shrinking Lake Mead reveals World War II-era boat

A sunken World War II-era boat at the center of a popular Lake Mead diving spot and once nearly 200 feet below the lake’s surface, is being exposed as waters keep receding.

A WWII-era landing craft used to transport troops or tanks being revealed on the shoreline near the Lake Mead Marina as the waterline continues to lower at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The World War II landing craft (Higgins boat) as it looked years ago at the bottom of Lake Mead. At one point, it was 185 feet below the surface of the lake. (Las Vegas Scuba photo)

A WWII landing craft used to transport troops or tanks with old steel cable nearby being revealed on the shoreline near the Lake Mead Marina as the waterline continues to lower at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A WWII-era landing craft used to transport troops or tanks and large tire nearby being revealed on the shoreline near the Lake Mead Marina as the waterline continues to lower at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A WWII-era landing craft used to transport troops or tanks and a storage nearby being revealed on the shoreline near the Lake Mead Marina as the waterline continues to lower at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A WWII-era landing craft used to transport troops or tanks, along with a fish skeleton nearby, are being revealed on the shoreline near the Lake Mead Marina as the waterline continues to lower at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A sunken World War II-era boat that was at the center of a popular Lake Mead diving spot and once nearly 200 feet below the lake’s surface, is being exposed as waters keep shrinking.

The Higgins landing craft is nearly half exposed. It is less than a mile from Lake Mead Marina and Hemingway Harbor.

The boat was used to survey the Colorado River decades ago, was then sold to a marina and eventually used as an anchor for a breakwater in the sediment, according to D.J. Jenner of Las Vegas Scuba.

Several thousand landing craft were made in New Orleans at Higgins Industries from 1942 to 1945. Some 1,500 “Higgins boats” were used in the June 6, 1944, D-Day landing at Normandy.

Higgins made two versions of the boat, one primarily made of plywood for landing soldiers and Marines in amphibious landings and a mechanized one for getting tanks or larger numbers of troops ashore, according to the National World War II Museum website.

Video taken by Las Vegas Scuba seems to show the landing craft being revealed at Lake Mead is perhaps the mechanized version. During the war it was officially known as Landing Craft Mechanized, or LCM, and sometimes called a tank lighter.

“With two engines, the LCM was capable of making 130-mile trips and could carry one 30-ton tank or 60 men fully loaded with gear,” notes the WWII museum website. “A heavy steel ramp allowed tanks to exit directly onto a beach. The design was modified during the war, with the boats getting larger to fit the changing needs of the U.S. Army and Marine Corps.”

Amazingly, workers at Higgins designed and crafted the first LCM in just 61 hours after previously creating a Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel, or LCVP.

“As builders got to work cutting down the existing hull (from a LCVP), another team was locked in an office by Higgins and told they could leave only when they had worked out a solution for a ramp. The ramp design on the LCVP would not work, but within just half a day a solution was found and ready to implement. When the board arrived three days later, a 45-foot tank lighter was ready for their inspection. Higgins’ team had completed the vessel, including design and construction, in 61 hours. The board tested the boat, and promptly placed an order for 50 of Higgins’ design.” states the museum website.

