Local Las Vegas

‘Siegel Cares’ Santa brings Christmas to apartments in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2018 - 12:16 am
 

With a stuffed plastic garbage bag slung over his shoulder, the curly-haired Santa Claus delivered presents a day ahead of schedule at various Siegel Suites apartment complexes in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday.

Accompanied by three “elves,” Santa accepted hugs and high-fives as he made his rounds, handing out gifts to

kids living in the extended-stay facilities in response to letters they had written weeks earlier addressed to the jolly fellow at the North Pole.

The man behind the red suit and beard was Mark Lenoir, a 55-year-old, 6-foot-5-inch former professional basketball player who is now a goodwill ambassador for Siegel Cares, a growing charitable initiative of the company that runs the 28 Siegel Suites locations in the valley and 25 others nationwide.

In one exchange overflowing with Christmas spirit, Lenoir surprised Bobby Little and his 8-year-old daughter, Tiffanie, with an unexpected blessing.

Just weeks earlier, the single dad and his daughter were living in his car on the streets of Las Vegas before being offered shelter at the Siegel Suites Cambridge complex.

So grateful was Tiffanie to have a roof over her head that she didn’t ask for anything in her letter to Santa.

“That was the Best gift anyone can do for us,” she wrote. “Thanks Siegel suites Cambridge for putting a smile back on my face.”

But when Santa showed up, he had a bicycle, a helmet and a complete Christmas dinner for the Littles, who are now caught up on rent at the complex after working with management there to get back on their feet.

“She said it was the best day of her life,” Lenoir said. “All she wanted was a home.”

Low-rent refuges

Siegel Suites largely caters to poor and transient residents. Police, social workers and other authorities are regular visitors at many of the complexes, dealing with the anxieties and emotional overflows that beset those who are often just one step away from living on the streets.

But CEO Stephen Siegel, 47, who started his business in Los Angeles and bought his first Las Vegas property in 2004 after moving to Nevada, rejects any notion that he is some sort of modern slumlord. He says he built the business by giving people “a new start, second chance.”

“Our customer is America,” he said in a recent interview in the Siegel Group’s headquarters on Paradise Road. “Everywhere we’re full, and there’s a demand for our product. We are true affordable housing.”

The numbers appear to bear that out. Furnished units, with utilities and cable TV included, rent for as little as $169 a week. The minimum stay is 30 days. The apartments also don’t check credit or charge first and last month’s rent upfront, making them a desirable refuge for those struggling to get a leg up.

They also testify to the profitability of providing such low-end housing options.

In addition to the Siegel Suites complexes, parent company The Siegel Group lists more than 50 other retail, office and industrial properties, undeveloped land and hotels among its holdings. According to its website, the company has “acquired, repositioned, developed and managed hundreds of real estate assets … with a market value exceeding $2 billion.”

Vivek Sah, director of UNLV’s Lied Institute for Real Estate Studies, said Siegel Suites occupy a unique niche in the housing chain by providing a “realistic option” for people with temporary jobs or poor credit.

“They’re kind of like in between hotels and apartments, except hotels may not have that ‘home feel,’” Sah said. “These niche products provide value for people either new to town or people who are between positions.”

Not a charity by IRS standards

Siegel Cares, the charitable wing, which started out as an ad hoc effort to help residents who were struggling, has in the last year morphed into a more formal arrangement, with two full-time employees, including Lenoir.

It’s not your typical corporate-run charity. For starters, it’s a business division of the Siegel Group, the holding company for Siegel’s real estate empire.

inline-smallSanta delivers a toy to Leland Booth, 4, at Siegel Suites Checkmate in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Kevin Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @kmcannonphoto

Michael Crandall, senior vice president of the Siegel Group, said the charitable arm has operated for years before becoming a formal unit last year.

“We started and grew Siegel Cares very organically,” Crandall said. “We have always loved to help people in the community and give back. We’ve been doing it since before Siegel Cares was even a thing. … We never really think about the tax write-off or the business structure of it.”

Siegel said he became interested in giving back to the community at age 14 when he was in Los Angeles, after getting in trouble for fighting. He chose to feed the homeless for community service.

When he saw the large numbers of people lining up for soup kitchen meals, he said, he knew he wanted to make helping the less privileged a part of his life.

“We created Siegel Cares to just have a brand that’s out there for what we do,” he said. “To me, it’s always about going directly to the person and not going to an organization.”

Siegel Cares spends hundreds of thousands of dollars per year, Crandall said.

Much of that involves giving to tenants at Siegel properties.

For example, Lenoir has been handing out bagels to families at the Siegel Suites Twain II complex in central Las Vegas since Thanksgiving. The bagels are leftovers from Bagelmania at Twain Avenue and Swenson Street, a bakery and deli that the Siegel Group acquired last year.

Then, there are the Christmas gifts.

Lenoir handed out gifts at eight Siegel Suites locations Monday, surprising more than 30 children who were drawn from those who submitted Santa letters. He also surprised several families with groceries and a month’s rent.

The rent takes up all their money. We try to work with them the best way we can; we don’t want to put kids out on the streets.

Eugenia Hunter, assistant general manager at Siegel Suites Twain II

Working with other groups

Siegel Cares partners with other organizations on philanthropic ventures.

Recent cooperative efforts include health fairs and barbecues for homeless young people, hygiene kits and toys for the homeless, donations to organizations for veterans, help with making custom shoes for disabled seniors, shopping for toys and packaging more than 800 turkeys and other meals to distribute to those in need.

Terry Lindemann, executive director of Family Promise, said her nonprofit sometimes places families at Siegel Suites if the group’s shelter is at its capacity of 20.

“It’s not our preferred choice, but in our community right now, our shelters are full. There’s not much affordable housing,” she said. “To get someone off the street, sometimes it needs to be in an extended stay.”

The company also often works with tenants who get behind financially to help them avoid eviction.

“The rent takes up all their money,” said Eugenia Hunter, the assistant general manager at Siegel Suites Twain II. “We try to work with them the best way we can; we don’t want to put kids out on the streets.”

Hunter, who started at the company as a housekeeper and worked her way up to management, illustrates another unusual aspect of the Siegel Group: its hiring and promotion practices.

Tammy Kimball, general manager at a Siegel property in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was hired out of the Hope for Prisoners program, which gives inmates a second chance at life when they get out of prison.

The hiring of Lenoir is another example.

Siegel met Lenoir in 2008 at the Western Hotel, where the former University of Utah basketball player worked security. Lenoir, who also played professionally in Europe, said he initially thought Siegel looked suspicious and was keeping an eye on him before the two struck up a conversation.

Before the night was over, Siegel had offered him a job as head of security at Gold Spike, a casino he had recently acquired.

‘A divine moment’

Lenoir later left to work security at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas but last year was asked to be involved in Siegel Cares.

“That was a divine moment,” Lenoir said. “To be able to sponsor and work with families, I get emotional. But there is no better feeling.”

During one of his recent bagel-distribution rounds at Twain II, Lenoir strolled past glittery Christmas stockings hanging from one unit door and knocked.

“Do you like bagels?” he asked the woman who opened the door, 31-year-old Michelle McCaigue. “We appreciate you guys, and we want to make sure you have happy holidays.”

In the courtyard, her children played with toy dinosaurs. Lenoir handed them all multicolored backpacks.

She and her three kids had faced homelessness before, she said, and Siegel Suites has been forgiving when the rent is late.

“They handle with care the fragile,” she said. “I can still maintain a stable home for our kids, and that’s the ticket.”

Asked what her little ones wanted for Christmas, McCaigue said they, too, were thinking about the family rather than themselves.

“Shawn was going to ask for mommy to get a job,” she said.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Marvin Menzies on UNLV's trip to Hawaii
UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies talks about the upcoming trip to Hawaii. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Raiders Stadium Timelapse
Construction on the new Raiders stadium continues in Las Vegas.
Pinecrest Academy Horizon principal wins Milken Educator Award
Tony Sanchez on UNLV's recruiting class
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez talks about his early signing class. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village
Opportunity Village's Magical Forest added 1 million lights and a synchronized music show visible from all over the forest this year. The holiday attraction, which began in 1991, has a train, rides, food and entertainment along with the light displays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Siegel Cares delivers bagels to families in need
Since Thanksgiving, Mark Lenoir of Siegel Cares, has been delivering leftover Bagelmania bagels to families staying at the Siegel Suites.
Dan Barnson steps down
Arbor View football coach Dan Barnson stepped down Friday after 12 seasons at the helm. Under Barnson, the Aggies won 104 games and became one of the top programs in Las Vegas. The Aggies went 12-2 in 2018 and won a region championship for the first time in program history. Barnson loves Friday nights, but said the 12-month commitment was getting exhausting.
NFR 2018 Highlights
NFR 2018 highlights from every round of this years rodeo.
NFR 2018 Round 10 Highlights
NFR 2018 Round 10 Highlights of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR- Joe Frost
NFR Bull Rider Joe Frost talks about the difference in bulls and his family legacy with Cassie Soto before the last round of the National Finals Rodeo.
Herm Edwards on LV Bowl loss
Arizona State coach Herm Edwards talks about the loss in the Las Vegas Bowl. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth after LV Bowl
Linebacker George Helmuth talks about Fresno State's turnaround. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Youth cancer survivor receives gift bat at Winter Meetings
Cancer survivor Steven Mondragon, baseball player at Los Altos High in Hacienda Heights, California, received a complimentary bamboo bat during the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 12, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFR Day 9 Highlights
Highlights from round 9 of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR 2018- Will Lummus Leads in Steer Wrestling
As NFR 2018 enters day nine, steer wrestler Will Lummus continues to see his name at the top of the standings. Las Vegas Review Journal host Cassie Soto speaks with the Mississippi native about his excitement to be participating in his first ever NFR.
John Saccenti on the Las Vegas Bowl's future
Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti talks about the game's future. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
UNLV's Mbacke Diong on his offensive improvement
UNLV forward Mbacke Diong talks about his offensive improvement. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
NFR dirt is the most important part of the rodeo
NFR has bull riding, saddle bronc, barrel racing, tie down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, and bareback riding but one of the most important part of the rodeo according to construction maintenance manager Allen Rheinheimer is the dirt that they all take place in. Review-Journal sports writer Ed Graney chats with Rheinheimer and ground man John Jamison to get an inside look at the dirt in Thomas & Mack at the National Finals Rodeo.
North Las Vegas Pedestrian-cyclist Survey
North Las Vegas officials are seeking comments from residents in hopes of bettering their experience in the city. An online survey has been set up for citizens to share their opinions and give their suggestions.
NFR Day 8 Highlights
Highlights from round 8 of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR - Wyatt Denny Talks About Representing Nevada
NFR Bareback Rider Wyatt Denny talks to host Cassie Soto about being the only Nevada representative in the NFR this year and his skiing talent.
Junior NFR Offers Breakaway Roping for Girls
Unlike the NFR at the Thomas and Mack Center, the Junior NFR at the Las Vegas Convention Center offers breakaway roping for girls 19-and under. This event allows the young women of rodeo one more event to participate in, aside from barrel racing.
North Las Vegas Pedestrian-Cyclist Survey
North Las Vegas officials are seeking comments from residents in hopes of bettering their experience in the city. An online survey has been set up for citizens to share their opinions and give their suggestions.
NFR Day 7 Highlights
Highlights from the 7th go-round of the 2018 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR- Jessica Routier
NFR Barrel Racer Jessica Routier talks about being at her first NFR, her horses, and her family with Cassie Soto in front of Thomas & Mack before round 7 of the National Finals Rodeo.
The Nevada State Museum
The Nevada State Museum of Las Vegas, located at the Springs Preserve, covers all eras of the state, from prehistoric to today.
NFR Day 6 Highlights
Highlights from the 6th go-round of the 2018 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
Las Vegas Bowl Teams Talk Shop at Maverick Helicopters
Arizona State, Fresno State talk to the media at Maverick Helicopters.
NFR- Will Lowe
NFR Bareback Rider Will Lowe talks with Aaron Drawhorn about his 15 years at the NFR, starting to ride at age 7, and renewing his wedding vowels this year in Las Vegas before night 6 of the National Finals Rodeo.
Veterans Village
Veterans Village and Veterans Village II were created to assist homeless veterans get back on their feet. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Sanchez wraps up the UNLV season
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez wraps up the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
More in Local Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like