Southbound U.S. 95 west of downtown Las Vegas reopens

U.S. Highway 95 southbound has re-opened after police activity temporarily shut it down Friday night.

Traffic backs up in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 in Las Vegas on Friday night. (RTC Traffic Cameras)

U.S. Highway 95 has re-opened after police activity temporarily closed it Friday night.

A man was sitting on top of some fencing on the Decatur Boulevard overpass above U.S. 95, about 6:30 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said. He was taken into custody about 7:30 p.m., Buratczuk said.

The northbound lanes re-opened before the southbound lanes did, Metro Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

The highway opened in both directions after law enforcement took the man into custody.

Las Vegas Fire Department and Metropolitan Police Department also responded.

Decatur Boulevard and U.S. 95, Las Vegas