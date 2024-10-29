Sphere in Las Vegas to show campaign ad for Kamala Harris

As the 2024 election campaign season concludes, he exterior of the Sphere will carry messaging for the presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris.

This screenshot from a YouTube video shows the exterior of the Sphere carrying messaging for the presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris in Las Vegas. (Harris-Walz campaign)

With Election Day quickly approaching, the exterior of the world-famous Sphere in Las Vegas will illuminate with messaging for the presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to a news release, this will mark the first time that the Exosphere will display a political campaign.

“In the campaign’s final days, this Sphere activation will help the Harris campaign turn out critical Nevadans and help deliver the state for Vice President Harris on November 5,” the Harris-Walz team said in its announcement.

The Harris-Walz team said the Sphere campaign “will reach millions of voters both in Nevada and across the country” in person and online.

The campaign’s full Sphere activation can be watched below: