Sunrise ceremony marks 3 years since Route 91 attack — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2020 - 6:46 am
 
Updated October 1, 2020 - 7:24 am

Clark County officials and Las Vegas police early Thursday began the annual 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony, marking three years since the Route 91 Harvest festival attack.

The Review-Journal will livestream the ceremony.

It will start at 7 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

After Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Tuesday announcement regarding public gatherings, 250 people will be allowed to attend, not including ceremony participants and event staff.

Speakers will include Sisolak, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Albert Rivera, the father of Jordyn Rivera, who was killed in the attack. The Clark County Fire Department and Vegas Strong Resiliency Center are also co-hosting the event.

The Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting killed 60 people, including two women whose delayed deaths this year from complications of gunshot wounds were ruled homicides. It also left hundreds wounded. The Metropolitan Police Department has not increased the official death toll from 58.

If the capacity reaches 250 people on Thursday morning, additional attendees can view the ceremony remotely inside the government center.

The ceremony will be livestreamed to the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Flags fly at half-staff in Pahrump at Valley Electric Association Inc. following mass shootings ...
Sisolak orders state flags be flown at half-staff on Oct. 1
By Marty Berry / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a proclamation making Oct. 1 “Vegas Strong Day in Nevada” and ordered that all Nevada flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings.