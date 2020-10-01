Sunrise ceremony marks 3 years since Route 91 attack — WATCH LIVE

The annual 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony begins at 7 a.m. today at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.

The sunrise ceremony begins at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater on the anniversary of the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Final preparations are underway at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater for the sunrise ceremony on Thurday, Oct. 1, 2020, on the anniversary of the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County officials and Las Vegas police early Thursday began the annual 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony, marking three years since the Route 91 Harvest festival attack.

It will start at 7 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

After Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Tuesday announcement regarding public gatherings, 250 people will be allowed to attend, not including ceremony participants and event staff.

Speakers will include Sisolak, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Albert Rivera, the father of Jordyn Rivera, who was killed in the attack. The Clark County Fire Department and Vegas Strong Resiliency Center are also co-hosting the event.

The Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting killed 60 people, including two women whose delayed deaths this year from complications of gunshot wounds were ruled homicides. It also left hundreds wounded. The Metropolitan Police Department has not increased the official death toll from 58.

If the capacity reaches 250 people on Thursday morning, additional attendees can view the ceremony remotely inside the government center.

The ceremony will be livestreamed to the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

