Sunset Park brush fire quickly put out by Clark County firefighters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2021 - 10:53 am
 
Updated April 30, 2021 - 11:53 am
Clark County firefighters were responding to a large brush fire at Sunset Park along Sunset Road at Eastern. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County firefighters were responding to a large brush fire at Sunset Park along Sunset Road at Eastern. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County firefighters were responding to a large brush fire at Sunset Park along Sunset Road at Eastern. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County firefighters were responding to a large brush fire at Sunset Park along Sunset Road at Eastern. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County firefighters were responding to a large brush fire at Sunset Park along Sunset Road at Eastern. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County firefighters were responding to a large brush fire at Sunset Park along Sunset Road at Eastern. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A large brush fire broke out Friday at Sunset Park around 10 a.m. but was quickly extinguished by the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire at the northeast corner of the sprawling park burned several acres and sent a large plume of smoke into the air that was visible across the Las Vegas Valley.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread to homes on the eastern edge of the park.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Jen Wyatt described the blaze as a “brush and grass fire” east of the park police substation. The fire department responded with four engines, two rescue trucks and two battalion chiefs.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

Angela Aultman said she was taking a walk with a friend when the saw “extreme flames shooting up” from the park near Eastern Avenue and Sunset Road.

“We’ve just been kind of watching the show so far as it goes,” Aultman said as she watched firefighters finish off the flames. “(I) called 911 and it had been reported. From there we just kind of watched these heroes in action.”

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

