SUV catches fire after crash on Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas

Two people were hospitalized but expected to survive after a fiery rollover crash Monday morning in the Spring Valley area.

About 10:15 a.m., two vehicles crashed on westbound Sahara Avenue at South Rainbow Boulevard, causing a black Nissan SUV to roll over and catch fire, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and DUI was not believed to be a factor in the crash, said Boxler.

The right lanes of westbound Sahara were closed for the investigation and clean-up efforts. Drivers were advised to avoid the area, the Regional Transportation Commission said.

