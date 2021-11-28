Thanksgiving weekend traffic packs I-15 at California-Nevada border

Traffic was backed up as much as 12 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

(Regional Transportation Commission)

Southbound Interstate 15 traffic, seen north of Primm in 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thanksgiving travel to Las Vegas picked up this year, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues, but the annual Sunday traffic jam on Interstate 15 lives on at the California-Nevada border in Primm.

#FASTALERT 7:24 AM, Nov 28 2021

Travel Alert: I-15 Southbound To Nevada/California State Line, 12 Mile Backup. Prepare for delays. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 28, 2021

Traffic troubles

The traffic nightmare on southbound I-15 is a rite of passage for motorists on holiday weekends leaving Las Vegas. Since the beginning of the year, traffic volume has continued to increase on the interstate.

Because the interstate goes from three lanes on the Nevada side to two on the California side, traffic can back up more than 20 miles on some busy holiday weekends.

That has led Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman to publicly urge California transportation officials to help ease the congestion.

Two rail projects that would link Southern Nevada with Southern California (and alleviate traffic on I-15) could get a boost from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.

Earlier this year, a 16-mile, $10.8-million repaving project took place on I-15 between Jean and Primm.