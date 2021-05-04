16-mile repave of I-15 near California border set to begin May 24

Crews will work on the portion of the highway between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly Monday through Friday, with up to 10-minute traffic impacts expected.

Southbound Interstate-15 traffic builds at mile mark 5 north Primm on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Prepare for possible nightly traffic backups on Interstate 15 southbound as a four-month, $10.8 million repaving project is set to begin this month.

Work on a 16-mile long stretch of I-15 between Jean and Primm, near the California border, will begin May 24 and run through Sept. 2, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Las Vegas Paving Co. will carry out the work in a two-mile-long moving operation beginning in Jean and moving southbound toward Primm. Traffic on the three-lane stretch will be reduced to one lane in the active work zone.

Crews will carry out work on the highway between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly Monday through Friday, with up to 10-minute traffic impacts expected, according to Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman.

“The contractor will be working in a moving operation of about 2-mile or less coned-off increments, with most of the work taking place at night to minimize traffic disruptions,” Illia said.

The temporary lane closures are needed for the mill-and-pave upgrade project that also includes installing a weigh-in-motion system at milepost eight and a full roadway rehabilitation of about a half-mile of portion of State Route 161, underneath the Jean interchange.

“The impacted stretch of Interstate 15 averaged 60,900 vehicles daily pre-pandemic, with heavy truck travel accounting for 10 percent of total traffic,” Illia said.

