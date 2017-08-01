ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

The Mirage announces birth of dolphin calf

The Associated Press
August 1, 2017 - 8:39 am
 

LAS VEGAS — The Mirage casino-resort in Las Vegas has announced the birth of a bottlenose dolphin calf.

Resort officials on Monday said the yet-to-be-named female calf was born July 17.

David Blasko is the resort’s director of animal care. He says everyone at the facility is thrilled about how well the calf is doing. Mother Huf n Puf is also doing well.

Officials say the calf swam unassisted to the water’s surface immediately after delivery and took her first breath.

Visitors can view the calf at the resort’s Siegfried and Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like