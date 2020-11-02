68°F
Thunderbirds returning to Las Vegas on eve of Election Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are planning another flyover of the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, one day before Election Day.

On Sunday night, the squadron announced on Twitter that they will soar over the valley about 12:55 p.m., favoring a southern route starting at the South Point casino.

The squadron, coming back from their last show of the season in Sanford, Fla., has been performing flyovers at several major U.S. cities this summer as well as several flyovers above Las Vegas. The squadron is based at Nellis Air Force Base.

They flew over Allegiant Stadium for the Raiders first game back in September. In August, they flew over parts of the valley and in April, the fighter jets performed a flyover above valley hospitals.

In a statement, the squadron said their “south arrival route” will start at the South Point “before soaring eastbound down the Las Vegas strip into North Las Vegas and landing at Nellis Air Force Base. This flyover will last approximately 2 minutes.”

Based in Las Vegas since ‘56

The Thunderbirds have been stationed in Las Vegas since 1956. The team is composed of eight pilots, four support officers, 120 enlisted airmen and three civilians serving in 28 Air Force job specialties.

