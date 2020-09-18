Thunderbirds to fly over Allegiant Stadium ahead of Raiders game

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over Allegiant Stadium about 5:15 p.m. Monday as the national anthem is played before the Raiders’ home opener.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The home opener for the Las Vegas Raiders, already planned for a major television event, just got a bit bigger and faster.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over Allegiant Stadium about 5:15 p.m. Monday as the national anthem is played.

The squadron based at Nellis Air Force Base has been performing flyovers at several major U.S. cities this summer as well as two flyovers above Las Vegas.

The Killers, also a Las Vegas institution, will perform during the halftime show. It will be prerecorded, having been shot from the top of Caesars Palace last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.