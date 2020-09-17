‘Monday Night Football’ has big plans for Allegiant debut

The Raiders’ first home game in Las Vegas will be part of an ESPN MegaCast.

Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“Monday Night Football” is throwing itself a birthday party in Las Vegas.

The Raiders’ first game in Allegiant Stadium coincides with the 50th anniversary of the league’s first “Monday Night Football” broadcast, and ESPN is going all out in its coverage.

The MegaCast, starting at 5:15 p.m. Monday, will include simulcasting ESPN’s coverage of the Saints-Raiders matchup on ABC, marking “Monday Night Football’s” first time on the network since 2005.

ESPN2, meanwhile, will show the game while hosts Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit throw a virtual celebration, bringing in current and former players, famous Raiders fans and various celebrities and musicians for conversations.

The telecast will open with Tim Brown narrating a piece about Raider Nation and the relocation to Las Vegas. Profiles of Allegiant Stadium will air throughout the game. The Killers will perform atop Caesars Palace during halftime.

“Monday Night Football” first aired on ABC on Sept. 21, 1970, as the New York Jets took on the Cleveland Browns.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.