UFC’s $1M gift to Ruvo Center will extend study of athletes’ brains

The mixed martial arts promoter announces a $1 million gift to the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas to support a long-term study of brain injuries in athletes.

Dr. Aaron Ritter looks at a brain scan of a PABHS participant before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Cleveland Clinic)

Dr. Charles Bernick conducts a neurological evaluation on a PABHS participant before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Cleveland Clinic)

Dr. Charles Bernick poses with boxer Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini during PABHS visit before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Cleveland Clinic)

Pamela Dino of Cleveland Clinic administers balance testing as part of the PABHS before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Cleveland Clinic)

The UFC announced Thursday a $1 million contribution to the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas, extending its support of a long-term study of professional athletes for another five years.

The contribution from the mixed martial arts promoter helps ensure the center will continue its work of determining the long-term effects of repetitive head trauma and the factors that put certain individuals at higher risk of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Since joining the landmark study in 2011, the UFC has committed more than $2 million in support.

The study is the largest of its kind, having enrolled more than 800 active and retired athletes. Most of the athletes compete in mixed martial arts, boxing or professional rodeo bull riding.

Participation in the study is voluntary. Athletes who participate receive free, ongoing assessments of brain health and function, including MRI scans.

“At this point, what we are doing is allowing athletes to get more information via the brain scans that they are getting over a period of time, via the cognitive tests that are being done year to year. And that allows them to make informed decisions” about their careers, Lawrence Epstein, UFC chief operating officer, said in an interview.

The Professional Athletes Brain Health Study (formerly the Professional Fighters Brain Health Study) was established in 2011 to examine the cumulative effects of repetitive concussive and sub-concussive impacts to the brain in a group of professional fighters. The study was later expanded to include athletes in other sports exposed to repetitive head impacts (RHI).

Information from this project will help guide new policies and practices that can improve brain health in sports and others exposed to RHI in military or civilian populations,, according to a news release announcing the UFC gift.

“Exposure to repetitive head trauma puts a person at risk for the development of cognitive changes that may occur years after an athlete has retired,” said Dr. Aaron Ritter, co-primary investigator of the study. “The science coming out of the Professional Athletes Brain Health Study is clearly showing us that not all individuals experience cognitive changes and each individual may be affected in different ways.”

Over the past 10 years, researchers have detected subtle effects of RHI on brain structure and identified proteins released in the blood following impact. These changes can be measured over time and may be early indicators of brain injury, bringing researchers closer to being able to help athletes make informed decisions about their careers based on personal brain health data.

