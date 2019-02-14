Valentine’s Day stays strong despite rain in Las Vegas — VIDEOS

Artist sends love from the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The rain may have dampened Valentine’s Day in the Las Vegas Valley, but the spirit of love remained strong.

Charolette Richards, owner of A Little White Wedding Chapel, started Valentine’s Day by performing a wedding ceremony for Las Vegas couple David and Elaine Cook at the chapel’s Tunnel of Love drive-thru.

Richards has been performing weddings for 60 years.

Chris O’Rourke pulled an 800-pound silver heart in a pickup to the Las Vegas Strip and parked near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. He wanted to give people a photo opportunity “surrounded by love.”