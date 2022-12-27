Visitors hit the slopes for holiday fun at Lee Canyon — PHOTOS
Skiers and snowboarders celebrated Christmas weekend by hitting the slopes at Lee Canyon on Monday.
The resort, in the Spring Mountains west of Las Vegas, has received over a foot of snow in the past month but the resort has generated more snow in order to open main trails.
Lee Canyon’s 2022-23 winter season began Dec. 7. The area is open for snow lovers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
For more information, visit leecanyonlv.com. The resort recommends guests check road conditions at nvroads.com before visiting.