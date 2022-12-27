Visitors hit the slopes for holiday fun at Lee Canyon — PHOTOS

Skiers and snowboarders celebrated Christmas weekend by hitting the slopes at Lee Canyon on Monday.

Parker Wasiak, 9, of Las Vegas, is ready to ski, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amber Huggins helps her son Mason Arias, 8, to take off a helmet after snowboarding, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Skiers and snowboarders ride chairlifts, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Skiers and snowboarders celebrated Christmas weekend by hitting the slopes at Lee Canyon on Monday.

The resort, in the Spring Mountains west of Las Vegas, has received over a foot of snow in the past month but the resort has generated more snow in order to open main trails.

Lee Canyon’s 2022-23 winter season began Dec. 7. The area is open for snow lovers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit leecanyonlv.com. The resort recommends guests check road conditions at nvroads.com before visiting.