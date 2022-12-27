51°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Visitors hit the slopes for holiday fun at Lee Canyon — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2022 - 10:32 pm
 
Parker Wasiak, 9, of Las Vegas, is ready to ski, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski a ...
Parker Wasiak, 9, of Las Vegas, is ready to ski, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amber Huggins helps her son Mason Arias, 8, to take off a helmet after snowboarding, Monday, De ...
Amber Huggins helps her son Mason Arias, 8, to take off a helmet after snowboarding, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at th ...
Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at th ...
Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skiers and snowboarders ride chairlifts, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowb ...
Skiers and snowboarders ride chairlifts, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Skiers and snowboarders celebrated Christmas weekend by hitting the slopes at Lee Canyon on Monday.

The resort, in the Spring Mountains west of Las Vegas, has received over a foot of snow in the past month but the resort has generated more snow in order to open main trails.

Lee Canyon’s 2022-23 winter season began Dec. 7. The area is open for snow lovers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit leecanyonlv.com. The resort recommends guests check road conditions at nvroads.com before visiting.

MOST READ
1
McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr
McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr
2
The Peppermill at 50: Fake trees, real neon and cocktails bigger than a baby’s head
The Peppermill at 50: Fake trees, real neon and cocktails bigger than a baby’s head
3
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
4
Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopens
Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopens
5
A trio of major road projects set to halt traffic in 2023
A trio of major road projects set to halt traffic in 2023
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bettmann/Getty Images)
The most famous parties in Las Vegas history
By Madison Troyer Stacker.com

In celebration of America’s best party destination, Stacker spotlighted 20 iconic parties and party venues from Las Vegas history. From over-the-top billionaire birthday bashes to the craziest celebrity bachelor parties, the tales of these blowouts are sure to make your jaw drop.

More stories for you
Christmas weekend traffic packs I-15 at California-Nevada border
Christmas weekend traffic packs I-15 at California-Nevada border
Lake Mead boaters face cloudy future amid drought
Lake Mead boaters face cloudy future amid drought
Look back: The many names of Harry Reid International Airport
Look back: The many names of Harry Reid International Airport
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
Mountain lion in northwest valley didn’t want to leave the neighborhood
Mountain lion in northwest valley didn’t want to leave the neighborhood
Visiting Las Vegas with kids? Here’s where to take them
Visiting Las Vegas with kids? Here’s where to take them