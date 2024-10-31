West valley fatal crash likley to snarl traffic during rush hour

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. near South Decatur Boulevard and Interstate 11 (U.S. 95), according to a post on X by the Nevada State Police.

Police are investigating a fatal crash that has closed portions of a major west valley interchange shortly before rush hour.

#TrafficAlert IR11 / Decatur closures. IR11/Decatur northbound on-ramp, IR11 /Decatur northbound overpass and IR11 / Decatur southbound to go northbound off-ramp. All above locations will be closed for several hours, due to a fatal crash. Please use alternate routes and avoid… pic.twitter.com/Q35d6HqX3z — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) October 31, 2024

Decatur Boulevard is closed in both directions at I-11 and the northbound on-ramp is closed, police said, adding that they would likely be closed for hours.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

