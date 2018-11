On Wednesday, District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani, dressed as a fairy godmother, helped make adoption dreams come true for 20 children at Family Court in Las Vegas.

Julie Elliott and Keith Elliott raise their hands as they swear in new adopted family member Connor, 1, by District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani at Family Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Debbie Haining hugs her daughter after gaining three new grandchildren after the Lawter family finalizes the adoption process after being sworn in by District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani at Family Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani opens a gift from the Lawter family after finalizing the adoption process with her new family at Family Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani speaks with Rocky Lawter and Jenilee Lawter after swearing in three new adopted family members at Family Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani hugs Adilyn Lawter, 8, as she receives a gift from the Lawter family after finalizing the adoption process with her new family at Family Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

New adopted family member Malakai Lawter, 1, eats a piece of candy after she and her brother and sister are sworn in by District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani at Family Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jaelyn Elliott, 7, high fives District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani after swearing in her new adopted family member Connor, 1, at Family Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Lawter family poses for a photograph as they are joined by new adopted family members after they are sworn in by District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani at Family Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

New adopted family member Malakai Lawter, 1, reaches out for a piece of candy after she and her brother and sister are sworn in by District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani at Family Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Julie Elliott holds new adopted family member Connor, 1, while District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani holds out a teddy bear at Family Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Julie Elliott holds new adopted family member Connor, 1, after they are sworn in by District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani at Family Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Julie Elliott holds new adopted family member Connor, 1, as Kim Forgione kisses him after they are sworn in by District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani at Family Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dawn Hentzi stands by new adopted family member Ammerah, 6, and friend Patty Celis as they are sworn in by District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani at Family Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dawn Hentzi holds her new adopted family member Ammerah, 6, while standing next to her other daughter Elia Raymond, 3, and her friend Patty Celis as they are sworn in by District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani at Family Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dawn Hentzi kisses her newly adopted family member Ammerah, 6, after they are sworn in by District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani at Family Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dawn Hentzi hugs District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani after finalizing the adoption process at Family Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Elia Raymond, 3, looks through candy given to her by District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani next to her new adopted family member Ammerah, 6, at Family Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

On Wednesday, District Court Family Judge Cynthia Giuliani, dressed as a fairy godmother, helped make adoption dreams come true for 20 children at Family Court in Las Vegas.

This is the sixth year Giuliani created the special adoptions experience around Halloween.

The District Court Family Division is involved in other special adoption events, including an annual adoption day marathon which is scheduled this year for Nov. 15 and will include seven Family Court judges.