Woman, 84, dies after struck by vehicle on Christmas in Las Vegas

Police say an 84-year-old pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Christmas in Las Vegas.

How to avoid the online booking fees charged by some discount airlines

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department says an 84-year-old pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Christmas in Las Vegas.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 11:09 p.m. Wednesday on West Spring Mountain Road west of Spring Shower Drive.

In a news release, police said that evidence at the scene and driver statements indicated a 2000 Toyota Camry was traveling east on West Spring Mountain Road, approaching Spring Shower Drive in the left travel lane. A pedestrian was crossing south on West Spring Mountain Road west of Spring Shower Drive outside a marked or implied crosswalk.

The pedestrian entered the path of the Toyota and the front left of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, projecting her onto the roadway and into the shared center turn lane, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Authorities said the driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and displayed no signs of impairment after voluntarily performing field sobriety tests.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 156th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction for the year 2024.