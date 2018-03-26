Woman found dead near Bonnie Springs died of drug overdose

The victim, 44-year-old Dawn Marie Clarke , died of methamphetamine and heroin intoxication, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her death was ruled an accident.

State Route 159 just south of Bonnie Springs in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner has determined that drugs killed the woman whose decomposed body was found in January near Bonnie Springs.

The victim, 44-year-old Dawn Marie Clarke, died of methamphetamine and heroin intoxication, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her death was ruled an accident Monday, more than two months after her body was found on Jan. 17.

Clarke was found in a wash on the 16000 block of Bonnie Springs Road, near Blue Diamond Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. It wasn’t clear how long she had been in the wash before she was found.

