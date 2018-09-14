Woman who bought Ted Binion’s house: ‘I don’t believe in ghosts’

An interior decorator and real estate investor bought Ted Binion’s former home in March 2017 for $820,000.

Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent more than $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Jane Popple in the former home of casino heir Ted Binion on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Popple recently bought the Las Vegas home, where Binion died on Sept. 17, 2018. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The entry way/living room in the recently renovated home of the late casino heir Ted Binion on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Binion died in the home on Sept. 17, 2018. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

A pool table owned by casino heir Ted Binion at his former home, now owned by Jane Popple, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Binion died in the home on Sept. 17, 1998. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The recently renovated home of the late casino heir Ted Binion on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The dinning room in the recently renovated home of the late casino heir Ted Binion on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The entry way/living room in the recently renovated home of the late casino heir Ted Binion on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The recently renovated home of the late casino heir Ted Binion on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The recently renovated home of the late casino heir Ted Binion on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The recently renovated home of the late casino heir Ted Binion on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The recently renovated home of the late casino heir Ted Binion on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The recently renovated home of the late casino heir Ted Binion on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The 1.4-acre lot included with the home of the late casino heir Ted Binion on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The entry way in the recently renovated home of the late casino heir Ted Binion on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The entry way/living room in the recently renovated home of the late casino heir Ted Binion on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Not everyone can say a heroin-addicted casino figure was found dead in their house. Jane Popple can, and her home’s morbid past doesn’t bother her one bit.

“I don’t believe in ghosts,” she said.

Ted Binion died Sept. 17, 1998, at age 55, with heroin and Xanax in his system, reports said. His body was found in his ranch-style house at 2408 Palomino Lane in Las Vegas.

The one-story, 6,690-square-foot home near Rancho Drive and Charleston Boulevard sold in 2002 for $750,000 and then in 2015 for $845,000, Clark County records show.

Popple, a 72-year-old interior decorator and real estate investor, bought it in March 2017 for $820,000. She said she moved in at least eight months ago.

The house was built in 1972 and sits on a 1.4-acre lot, county records show. When Popple acquired it, heating and air conditioning equipment was gone, there was a hole in the roof, and hot-water heaters weren’t working, she said.

She repainted the home, renovated the kitchen, installed new flooring in about half the house, and replaced the insulation.

All told, Popple said she spent about $833,000 on renovations, upgrades and yardwork. Until she moved in, no one had lived there since Binion – son of the late casino owner Benny Binion – died, she said.

“It’s been empty the whole time,” Popple said. “That’s why it was so deteriorated.”

She doesn’t think the house had any squatters but said she doesn’t know for sure.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

2408 Palomino Lane, Las Vegas NV