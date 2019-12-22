1 dead in wrong-way crash on I-15 near Jean

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 near Jean.

Police respond to the scene of a fatal crash in the northbound lanes of I-15 near Jean, south of Las Vegas, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (RTC fast cameras)

At least one person is dead following a wrong-way crash Saturday night on Interstate 15 near Jean, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash involved a car traveling the wrong direction and a tractor trailer going north on I-15, the Highway Patrol tweeted about 10:50 p.m.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Las Vegas Boulevard at Jean, the Highway Patrol said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Saturday night’s crash was the latest in a spate of fatal wrong-way crashes that have struck the valley since November.

About 9:55 p.m. Dec. 5, a driver of an Oldsmobile driving north in the southbound lanes of I-15 crashed head-on into a Chevrolet van just north of Primm, the Highway Patrol said. Frank Thomas, 42, of Jean, was killed, along with John Camilo, 51, of Valley Village, California.

On Dec. 3, officials said Henderson resident Frank Magliarditi, 39, was killed when a vehicle he was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-15 slammed into an 18-wheeler.

In November, Ericka Avila, 27, had a blood-alcohol content of more than three times the legal limit when she was killed in a wrong-way freeway crash, the Clark County coroner’s office has said.

Avila was driving the wrong way about 3:30 a.m. Nov. 14 on I-15 near Cheyenne Avenue when her car hit another head-on, causing a chain reaction involving multiple vehicles. Avila died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

