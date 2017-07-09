Boy Scouts evacuate camp as wildfires burn in Nevada

A wildfire in the mountains near Las Vegas grew Saturday night, prompting a Boy Scouts camp to evacuate.

A wildfire burns on the Pahrump side of Potosi Mountain (Larry Haydu/Clark County)

LAS VEGAS — A wildfire in the mountains near Las Vegas grew overnight, prompting a Boy Scouts camp to evacuate.

Fire officials said Saturday the fire burning on the west side of the Potosi Mountain in Spring Mountains National Recreation Area was started two days ago by a lightning strike.

It was 10 percent contained after growing to about half a square-mile in size.

The Boy Scouts of America’s Kimball Scout Reservation Camp voluntarily evacuated Friday.

It’s one of several wildfires burning across Nevada, though several in northern Nevada have eased up.

That allowed officials to release resources as the state remains on guard for additional fires to pop up with the potentially fire-inducing weather.

Triple-digit temperatures and the potential for thunderstorms and wind gusts as high as 50 mph are contributing to the hot and unstable conditions.

The largest wildfire has been blazing since Monday, burning about 155 square miles of land just north of Wadsworth in Washoe County. It’s now 83 percent contained.

The 65-square-mile fire northeast of Sparks near Reno is 75 percent contained.

Firefighters worked through the night on the wildfire near Palomino Valley, which is 55 percent contained after growing to about 7.5 square miles. The wildfire got close to hundreds of people and horse ranches in the area and has charred one sprawling property.

Officials also said firefighters are coordinating efforts with ranchers to protect grazing allotments affected by a 100-square-mile wildfire that is burning brush and tall grass near the town of Wells in Elko County. It was 50 percent contained.