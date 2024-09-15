Davis Fire near Reno is 76 percent contained, officials say

Progress has been made in containing the Davis fire, according to wildfire officials. The fire forced some 20,000 people from their homes earlier in the week.

The Davis Fire continues to burn in the mountains south of Reno on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Jason Bean/Reno Gazette Journal)

The smoke from the Davis Fire is seen from Aaron Sims' family home in a provided photo. (Courtesy of Aaron Sims)

The Davis Fire in northern Nevada was 76 percent contained, federal officials said Saturday.

According to an update posted Saturday on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s X account, the wildfire south of Reno spanned 5,824 acres as of Saturday morning.

A cold front was expected to blow into the area starting Sunday night, said Bladen Breitreiter, an incident meteorologist for the National Weather Service, in a video briefing included in the X post.

“Starting Sunday, we’ll start to see things cool off,” Breitreiter said in the video.

The cold front was expected to bring high winds, but it was also expected to bring humidity and moisture, Breitreiter said.

“If I start to get too little humidity with that kind of wind, then I have critical fire weather,” Breitreiter explained. “But as long as I’m starting to see that increase in moisture next to those kinds of winds, it’s not as dire of a situation.”

Threatens homes, spurs evacuations

The fire, which continued to blaze, forced some 20,000 people from their homes early this week. It destroyed 14 homes and burned through nearly 9 square miles of timber and brush along the Sierra Nevada’s eastern slope.

Last Sunday, Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency, causing schools in Washoe County to cancel classes Monday.

The Clark County Fire Department also sent a 34-person strike team to help contain the fire.

On Saturday, firefighters were mostly mopping up but stood ready to attack any spots that flare up.

“We’re on the verge of big success here,” Truckee Meadows Fire District Chief Charles Moore said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com.