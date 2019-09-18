FAA issues flight restrictions surrounding Storm Area 51 events in Nevada

The area around Area 51 will be a no-fly zone during this week’s planned extraterrestrial events.

In this July 22, 2019 file photo, a sign advertises state Route 375 as the Extraterrestrial Highway, in Crystal Springs on the way to Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The Federal Aviation Administration issued temporary flight restrictions stating that only aircraft working in support of the Department of Defense will be allowed to fly in the area. The release stated the ban was for security reasons.

Area 51 has long been thought to be home to aliens and their technology, which is spurred by the secrecy surrounding the area within the Nevada Test and Training Range. Alienstock in Rachel and Area 51 Basecamp in Hiko were spawned from a Facebook joke to storm Area 51.

The restrictions cover an area in Lincoln County where the two planned events are taking place and one in Nye County, near where two Dutch Youtubers last week breached the gates of the test and training site, leading to their arrest.

Flight restrictions will be in place Wednesday-Monday and include the use of drones.

The Area 51 Basecamp event taking place Friday and Saturday in Hiko issued a warning to media that drones were not allowed to be flown.

The only nonmilitary aircraft that will be allowed to fly in the area are law enforcement or emergency personnel, with coordination with Nellis air traffic control prior to entry to the restricted zone.

A medical helicopter from Mercy Air will be stationed just outside of Hiko, in case an emergency situation unfolds where a person needs immediate life saving care, according to Lincoln County Emergency Manager Eric Holt.

