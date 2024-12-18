Funeral services held in Moapa for police officer killed by wrong-way driver

Funeral services were held Wednesday morning for Colton Pulsipher, a Metropolitan Police Department officer killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver last week.

Colton Pulsipher, 29, who was assigned to the traffic bureau’s tourist safety division, was heading home after a shift when his vehicle was hit Thursday morning.

Another man, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Fernando Jimenez-Jimenez, 31, died at the scene from blunt force injuries.

At The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Moapa, people gathered to mourn Pulsipher’s loss.

His survivors include his wife, Ashlee; their three children, Carlee June, Brett Michael and Jonathan Colt; his parents and his siblings, according to an obituary published online by the Moapa Valley Mortuary.

Pulsipher’s obituary said he was born in 1995 in St. George, Utah, but lived most of his life in Moapa.

“Colton was an active, outdoors person,” the obituary said. “He loved shooting guns, being with his family and playing video games.”

