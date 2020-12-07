Hikers stranded near Pahrump in contact with rescuers

The duo was stranded in a mountainous area west of Pahrump when a section of hiking trail collapsed after they had crossed it.

A search and rescue team is working to rescue two hikers west of Pahrump, who were stranded Sunday night. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Nye County said Monday they were in contact with two hikers who were stranded in a mountainous area west of Pahrump when a section of hiking trail collapsed after they had crossed it.

“The operation is still underway,” Capt. David Boruchowitz of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning. “Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department air support is en route to assist.”

The Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team tried to reach the hikers Sunday night after they found themselves trapped on Shadow Mountain.

Boruchowitz said Monday morning that the hikers “are definitely still alive. We are having regular contact with them.”

Boruchowitz declined to release the hikers’ names. He described the location of Shadow Mountain as on the far west side of Pahrump.

“It’s thousands of feet up a mountain,” Borcuhowitz said of the rescue scene.

Temperatures in the area were in the 30s overnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

