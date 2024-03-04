Kayaking no longer possible on Death Valley’s temporary lake

Winds shifted the lake about 2 miles north and spread out the water, leading rangers to close the lake to boating.

Visitors see what's left of Lake Manly at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park on March 2, 2024. (National Park Service)

Parts of the dry salt flat at Badwater Basin have re-emerged after being at the bottom of the newly shifted Lake Manly, which is no longer deep enough to kayak. (National Park Service)

Ashley Lee, left, president of the Amargosa Conservancy, and Patrick Donnelly, director of the Great Basin Center for Biological Diversity, kayak on the temporary Lake Manly at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park on Feb. 21, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The oppressive winds felt in Las Vegas this past week also were felt throughout the region, stifling the limited opportunity to kayak on the ephemeral lake at Death Valley National Park, rangers announced Monday.

Lake Manly, a temporary lake atop a salt flat that formed after rains from California’s atmospheric rivers and Tropical Storm Hilary, has only been accessible to the public and deep enough to kayak for just short of two weeks.

Before now, the lake was visible in 2005 for about a week. But kayaking in North America’s driest place, about 130 miles west of Las Vegas, was a short-lived anomaly that attracted visitors from across the country.

Winds caused the salty water to move 2 miles north and spread out, making it less deep, rangers said.

Gusts up to 21 mph were recorded at Furnace Creek Vistor Center, the nearest monitoring station, according to the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas office. They stayed between 16 and 21 mph during the period that the lake shifted.

