64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Kayaking no longer possible on Death Valley’s temporary lake

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2024 - 1:38 pm
 
Updated March 4, 2024 - 1:50 pm
Visitors see what's left of Lake Manly at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park on March ...
Visitors see what's left of Lake Manly at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park on March 2, 2024. (National Park Service)
Parts of the dry salt flat at Badwater Basin have re-emerged after being at the bottom of the n ...
Parts of the dry salt flat at Badwater Basin have re-emerged after being at the bottom of the newly shifted Lake Manly, which is no longer deep enough to kayak. (National Park Service)
Ashley Lee, left, president of the Amargosa Conservancy, and Patrick Donnelly, director of the ...
Ashley Lee, left, president of the Amargosa Conservancy, and Patrick Donnelly, director of the Great Basin Center for Biological Diversity, kayak on the temporary Lake Manly at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park on Feb. 21, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The oppressive winds felt in Las Vegas this past week also were felt throughout the region, stifling the limited opportunity to kayak on the ephemeral lake at Death Valley National Park, rangers announced Monday.

Lake Manly, a temporary lake atop a salt flat that formed after rains from California’s atmospheric rivers and Tropical Storm Hilary, has only been accessible to the public and deep enough to kayak for just short of two weeks.

Before now, the lake was visible in 2005 for about a week. But kayaking in North America’s driest place, about 130 miles west of Las Vegas, was a short-lived anomaly that attracted visitors from across the country.

Winds caused the salty water to move 2 miles north and spread out, making it less deep, rangers said.

Gusts up to 21 mph were recorded at Furnace Creek Vistor Center, the nearest monitoring station, according to the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas office. They stayed between 16 and 21 mph during the period that the lake shifted.

Contact Alan at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Former Trump CFO pleads guilty to perjury
Former Trump CFO pleads guilty to perjury
17-year-old arrested in California over northwest Las Vegas homicide
17-year-old arrested in California over northwest Las Vegas homicide
Pimp who watched ‘Dexter’ found guilty of killing, dismembering sex worker
Pimp who watched ‘Dexter’ found guilty of killing, dismembering sex worker
Country superstar to play his Las Vegas Strip music club
Country superstar to play his Las Vegas Strip music club
Kamala Harris to visit Las Vegas this weekend
Kamala Harris to visit Las Vegas this weekend
$1M in jackpots won this weekend at off-Strip casinos
$1M in jackpots won this weekend at off-Strip casinos