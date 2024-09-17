Lake Mead to reopen trails as temps continue cooling down

Lake Mead National Recreation Area is re-opening several trails that were closed for the summer next month.

Goldstrike Canyon and Arizona Hot Spring trails within Lake Mead National Recreation Area are closed to prevent hikers from endangering themselves. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The slot canyon leading to the Arizona Hot Springs along the Colorado River, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Goldstrike Canyon, White Rock Canyon, Arizona Hot Springs, Liberty Arch Trail, Lone Palm Trail, Sugar Loaf Trail and areas around the Lone Palm and Sugar Loaf trails will reopen on Oct. 1, according to the National Park Service.

Several trails in the recreation area close each year on May 15 due to extreme heat.

Park officials still recommend hikers start early in the morning when temperatures are cooler, carry plenty of water and wear appropriate clothing including a hat, sunscreen and sunglasses.