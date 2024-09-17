82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Lake Mead to reopen trails as temps continue cooling down

The slot canyon leading to the Arizona Hot Springs along the Colorado River, Saturday, Dec. 5, ...
The slot canyon leading to the Arizona Hot Springs along the Colorado River, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Goldstrike Canyon and Arizona Hot Spring trails within Lake Mead National Recreation Area are c ...
Goldstrike Canyon and Arizona Hot Spring trails within Lake Mead National Recreation Area are closed to prevent hikers from endangering themselves. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash involving two semitractor-trailers Tuesday, Sept ...
Semi carrying 31K pounds of lithium batteries catches fire outside Las Vegas
1 dead after planes collide midair at northern Nevada airport
State report card: Clark County students remain behind rest of Nevada
FILE - Cars traveling back to California in traffic on I-15 as they pass over the state border ...
I-15 reopens after brief closure near California state line
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2024 - 4:31 pm
 

Lake Mead National Recreation Area is re-opening several trails that were closed for the summer next month.

Goldstrike Canyon, White Rock Canyon, Arizona Hot Springs, Liberty Arch Trail, Lone Palm Trail, Sugar Loaf Trail and areas around the Lone Palm and Sugar Loaf trails will reopen on Oct. 1, according to the National Park Service.

Several trails in the recreation area close each year on May 15 due to extreme heat.

Park officials still recommend hikers start early in the morning when temperatures are cooler, carry plenty of water and wear appropriate clothing including a hat, sunscreen and sunglasses.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES