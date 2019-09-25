Let Google Maps satisfy your Storm Area 51 yearnings

For those who missed on the extraterrestrial exercises but now have regrets because the parties are done, Google Maps is here to help.

This March 19, 2018 photo shows the Google Maps app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Maybe you didn’t hit the dusty roads to Rachel or Hiko to join the curious, rebellious and/or joyous for the Storm Area 51 activities.

Perhaps you passed on buying alien beer in green cans.

Conceivably, you might have been occupied with music of all types and sounds.

If you missed on the extraterrestrial exercises but now have regrets because the parties are done, Google Maps is here to help.

Call up “Groom Lake NV,” take the Street View icon and hover over the area. The icon turns into a nifty little spaceship.

We click in peace.https://t.co/8NvHF2akHx — Google Maps (@googlemaps) September 23, 2019

CNET.com reported that Google Maps confirmed the fun via its Twitter account.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.