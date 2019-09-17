Aliens drink for free, but humans can buy alien-themed Bud Light

The special-edition aluminum cans are available in Nevada, California and Arizona.

The the limited-edition Bud Light alien cans at the Sunset View Inn are available along with other liquor purchases for those traveling to Hiko and Rachel for the upcoming Alienstock festival and featuring on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019 in Alamo, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cases of limited-edition Bud Light alien cans are available to be purchased along with a variety of other items at the Alien Research Center will be a gathering site for the upcoming Alienstock festival complete with music, food, education, parking and more on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019 in Hiko, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Banners for the limited-edition Bud Light alien cans hang above the Green Valley Grocery store and gas station along U.S. Route 93 in Ash Springs for those traveling to Hiko and Rachel for the upcoming Alienstock festival on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019 in Ash Springs, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Event t-shirts and limited-edition Bud Light alien cans are available to be purchased along with a variety of other items at the Alien Research Center will be a gathering site for the upcoming Alienstock festival complete with music, food, education, parking and more on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019 in Hiko, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The level of intelligence from extraterrestrial life could be discovered this weekend at “Storm Area 51” events, and Bud Light is being offered in alien-themed cans.

Human life forms of the 21-and-older persuasion also can buy the neon-green containers of beer.

The special-edition aluminum cans, which feature a green alien and black background as well as a new crest welcoming all extraterrestrials, are available in Nevada, California and Arizona, according to a news release.

The company also pledged free beer to any aliens who leave Area 51 to party in the desert.

In addition, Bud Light produced an alien-friendly fridge that’s stocked with plenty of Bud Light alien cans. The fridge is locked and includes an alien finger scan in order to open, to ensure the beer supply is available only to our extraterrestrial friends. Bud Light is staging the fridge in a coveted Las Vegas club’s VIP section at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.

One more stunning development: There is merchandise to celebrate the Bud Light-alien themed beverages available at www.abgiftshop.com.

The “Storm Area 51” phenomenon started as a Facebook “event” and transformed into several parties — Alienstock in Rachel, Area 51 Basecamp at the Alien Research Center in Hiko and the Bud Light Area 51 Celebration at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

