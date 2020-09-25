List of RJ winners in Nevada press awards

The Las Vegas Review-Journal grabbed 47 awards, including 26 top-three finishes in the urban journalism division, in the Nevada Press Foundation Awards of Excellence this month.

Richard Roman relaxes on his bed while living in a former mine in the hillside above the River Mountains Loop Trail east of the Railroad Pass Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Boulder City. L.E. Baskow won the "outstanding visual journalist" award in the Nevada Press Foundation Awards of Excellence for this photo and others. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Here’s a complete list of winners from the Review-Journal and affiliated publications:

Sweepstakes winners

Outstanding journalist: Art Kane

Outstanding visual journalist: L.E. Baskow

Journalist of merit: Rio Lacanlale

Editorial of the year: John Kerr

Editorial cartoon: Michael Ramirez

Photo of the year:

Honorable mention: Chase Stevens, Las Vegas homeless camping ban

Story of the year:

First: Michael Scott Davidson, Lauren Flannery and Rachel Aston, eviction series

Honorable mention: Review-Journal, Alpine Motel fire

Other journalism awards

Breaking news reporting

First: Review-Journal, Alpine Motel Fire.

Second: Review-Journal, coronavirus coverage.

Third: Review-Journal, Democratic caucus

Business feature story

Second: Michael Scott Davidson, eviction series

Business spot news story

First: Bailey Schulz, Workers flock to unemployment office

Second: Richard N. Velotta and Bailey Schulz, Nevada casinos closing

Community service

Second: Arthur Kane, Angus Kelly, LeeAnn Elias, Dental Board Project

Third: Michael Scott Davidson, Lauren Flannery, Rachel Aston, eviction series

Criticism

Third: John Katsilometes

Digital innovation

First: Review-Journal, RJ Network

Editorial page

First: Review-Journal

Editorial writing

Third: John Kerr

Entertainment writing

Second: Jason Bracelin

Explanatory journalism

Second: Briana Erickson and Jessie Bekker, State of Despair

Feature photo

First: Benjamin Hager, Grasshoppers invade Las Vegas

Second: Bizuayehu Tesfaye, Showgoers at NAB

Freedom of the press

First: Review-Journal

General excellence:

First: Las Vegas Review-Journal

General online excellence:

First: Las Vegas Review-Journal

Headline writing:

First: George Riggle

Investigative story

Third: Rio Lacanlale and Amelia Pak-Harvey, Deserted in the Desert

Local column

Third: Steve Sebelius

Local sports column

First: Ed Graney

News photo coverage

Second: L.E. Baskow, Storm Area 51

Third: Kevin Cannon, Alpine Motel fire

Outstanding graphic designer

Severiano Galvan and Wes Rand

Overall design

First: Review-Journal

Page one design

Second: Review-Journal

Portrait

Third: L.E. Baskow, Mine over Matters

Non-staff story

First: John Glionna, “Finding comfort after a long search for a cure”

Third: John Glionna, “Drafting a dream”

Special event

Second: Wanda Blair and Melissa McCabe, 2019 Academic Excellence Awards

Third: Wanda Blair and Melissa McCabe, 2019 AgeWell Expo

Special project

First: Review-Journal, Las Vegas and Clark County Memories

Special section

First: Review-Journal, Oct. 1 anniversary package

Sports photo

First: Erik Verduzco, Fury vs Schwarz

Third: Benjamin Hager, Fleury — save of the century

Sports spot news story

Third: Blake Apgar, Henderson tries to lure Diamondbacks

Video program or series

Second: Review-Journal

Advertising awards

Advertising innovation

First: Angie Gutting, M Resort football tailgate kit

Third: David Sly, Luxury Las Vegas, Ascaya mock cover

Color print ad

First: Brandi Munn and David Sly, Luxury Las Vegas, KS Kitchen Half Page

Second: Jorge Betancourt, Hollywood Access

Third: Malachi Schlink, Luxury Las Vegas, Lemongrass & Lime

Digital static ad

Second: David Memmot, Malachi Schlink and David Sly, The New RJ App

Third: Malachi Schlink, JWT Fashion

In-house advertising (magazines)

Second: David Sly, Luxury Las Vegas, Eco couture fashion show

In-house advertising (urban)

First: David Sly and Angie Gutting, Best of Las Vegas Voting—2019

Second: Angie Gutting, Walk a Mile

Third: Angie Gutting and David Sly, Sunday Circulation Mailers

Sister publications

Breaking news reporting

First: Robin Hebrock, Tonopah Times Bonanza, Nye declares itself as a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County

Business feature story

Third: Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review, The good. The bad. The interstate.

Community service

Third: Robin Hebrock, Pahrump Valley Times, Grief Share

Explanatory journalism

Third: Robin Hebrock, Pahrump Valley Times

Feature writing

Second: Selwyn Harris, Pahrump Valley Times, Rhyolite caretaker recognized during annual meeting

Investigative story

Second: Jeffrey Meehan, Pahrump Valley Times, Fired Pahrump high school support staff employee returns to work

Third: Jeffrey Meehan, Tonopah Times Bonanza, Billowing disaster blazes trail to a family tragedy in Nye County

General excellence

Third: Pahrump Valley Times

General online excellence

First: Jeffery Meehan, Selwyn Harris, Robin Hebrock and Tom Rysinski, Pahrump Valley Times

Local column

First: Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review, Hali’s Comment

Local sports column

Third: Tom Rysinski, Pahrump Valley Times

Overall design

First: Jenny Scheid, Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review

Second: Jessica Sterling, Pahrump Valley Times

Page one design

First: Jessica Sterling, Pahrump Valley Times

Third: Jessica Sterling, Tonopah Times Bonanza

Portrait

Second: Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review

Sports feature writing

Second: Robert Vendettoli, Boulder City Review, Scouts see Speaker’s star soar

Third: Tom Rysinski, Pahrump Valley Times, Dinner, auction raise $10,000 for Pahrump Valley football

Sports spot news story

Third: Tom Rysinski, Pahrump Valley Times, Baseball: Quick end to season hits Pahrump Valley seniors hard