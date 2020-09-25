List of RJ winners in Nevada press awards
The Las Vegas Review-Journal grabbed 47 awards, including 26 top-three finishes in the urban journalism division, in the Nevada Press Foundation Awards of Excellence this month.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal grabbed 47 awards, including 26 top-three finishes in the urban journalism division, in the Nevada Press Foundation Awards of Excellence this month.
Here’s a complete list of winners from the Review-Journal and affiliated publications:
Sweepstakes winners
Outstanding journalist: Art Kane
Outstanding visual journalist: L.E. Baskow
Journalist of merit: Rio Lacanlale
Editorial of the year: John Kerr
Editorial cartoon: Michael Ramirez
Photo of the year:
Honorable mention: Chase Stevens, Las Vegas homeless camping ban
Story of the year:
First: Michael Scott Davidson, Lauren Flannery and Rachel Aston, eviction series
Honorable mention: Review-Journal, Alpine Motel fire
Other journalism awards
Breaking news reporting
First: Review-Journal, Alpine Motel Fire.
Second: Review-Journal, coronavirus coverage.
Third: Review-Journal, Democratic caucus
Business feature story
Second: Michael Scott Davidson, eviction series
Business spot news story
First: Bailey Schulz, Workers flock to unemployment office
Second: Richard N. Velotta and Bailey Schulz, Nevada casinos closing
Community service
Second: Arthur Kane, Angus Kelly, LeeAnn Elias, Dental Board Project
Third: Michael Scott Davidson, Lauren Flannery, Rachel Aston, eviction series
Criticism
Third: John Katsilometes
Digital innovation
First: Review-Journal, RJ Network
Editorial page
First: Review-Journal
Editorial writing
Third: John Kerr
Entertainment writing
Second: Jason Bracelin
Explanatory journalism
Second: Briana Erickson and Jessie Bekker, State of Despair
Feature photo
First: Benjamin Hager, Grasshoppers invade Las Vegas
Second: Bizuayehu Tesfaye, Showgoers at NAB
Freedom of the press
First: Review-Journal
General excellence:
First: Las Vegas Review-Journal
General online excellence:
First: Las Vegas Review-Journal
Headline writing:
First: George Riggle
Investigative story
Third: Rio Lacanlale and Amelia Pak-Harvey, Deserted in the Desert
Local column
Third: Steve Sebelius
Local sports column
First: Ed Graney
News photo coverage
Second: L.E. Baskow, Storm Area 51
Third: Kevin Cannon, Alpine Motel fire
Outstanding graphic designer
Overall design
First: Review-Journal
Page one design
Second: Review-Journal
Portrait
Third: L.E. Baskow, Mine over Matters
Non-staff story
First: John Glionna, “Finding comfort after a long search for a cure”
Third: John Glionna, “Drafting a dream”
Special event
Second: Wanda Blair and Melissa McCabe, 2019 Academic Excellence Awards
Third: Wanda Blair and Melissa McCabe, 2019 AgeWell Expo
Special project
First: Review-Journal, Las Vegas and Clark County Memories
Special section
First: Review-Journal, Oct. 1 anniversary package
Sports photo
First: Erik Verduzco, Fury vs Schwarz
Third: Benjamin Hager, Fleury — save of the century
Sports spot news story
Third: Blake Apgar, Henderson tries to lure Diamondbacks
Video program or series
Second: Review-Journal
Advertising awards
Advertising innovation
First: Angie Gutting, M Resort football tailgate kit
Third: David Sly, Luxury Las Vegas, Ascaya mock cover
Color print ad
First: Brandi Munn and David Sly, Luxury Las Vegas, KS Kitchen Half Page
Second: Jorge Betancourt, Hollywood Access
Third: Malachi Schlink, Luxury Las Vegas, Lemongrass & Lime
Digital static ad
Second: David Memmot, Malachi Schlink and David Sly, The New RJ App
Third: Malachi Schlink, JWT Fashion
In-house advertising (magazines)
Second: David Sly, Luxury Las Vegas, Eco couture fashion show
In-house advertising (urban)
First: David Sly and Angie Gutting, Best of Las Vegas Voting—2019
Second: Angie Gutting, Walk a Mile
Third: Angie Gutting and David Sly, Sunday Circulation Mailers
Sister publications
Breaking news reporting
First: Robin Hebrock, Tonopah Times Bonanza, Nye declares itself as a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County
Business feature story
Third: Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review, The good. The bad. The interstate.
Community service
Third: Robin Hebrock, Pahrump Valley Times, Grief Share
Explanatory journalism
Third: Robin Hebrock, Pahrump Valley Times
Feature writing
Second: Selwyn Harris, Pahrump Valley Times, Rhyolite caretaker recognized during annual meeting
Investigative story
Second: Jeffrey Meehan, Pahrump Valley Times, Fired Pahrump high school support staff employee returns to work
Third: Jeffrey Meehan, Tonopah Times Bonanza, Billowing disaster blazes trail to a family tragedy in Nye County
General excellence
Third: Pahrump Valley Times
General online excellence
First: Jeffery Meehan, Selwyn Harris, Robin Hebrock and Tom Rysinski, Pahrump Valley Times
Local column
First: Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review, Hali’s Comment
Local sports column
Third: Tom Rysinski, Pahrump Valley Times
Overall design
First: Jenny Scheid, Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review
Second: Jessica Sterling, Pahrump Valley Times
Page one design
First: Jessica Sterling, Pahrump Valley Times
Third: Jessica Sterling, Tonopah Times Bonanza
Portrait
Second: Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review
Sports feature writing
Second: Robert Vendettoli, Boulder City Review, Scouts see Speaker’s star soar
Third: Tom Rysinski, Pahrump Valley Times, Dinner, auction raise $10,000 for Pahrump Valley football
Sports spot news story
Third: Tom Rysinski, Pahrump Valley Times, Baseball: Quick end to season hits Pahrump Valley seniors hard