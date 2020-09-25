81°F
List of RJ winners in Nevada press awards

September 24, 2020 - 10:30 pm
 

The Las Vegas Review-Journal grabbed 47 awards, including 26 top-three finishes in the urban journalism division, in the Nevada Press Foundation Awards of Excellence this month.

Here’s a complete list of winners from the Review-Journal and affiliated publications:

Sweepstakes winners

Outstanding journalist: Art Kane

Outstanding visual journalist: L.E. Baskow

Journalist of merit: Rio Lacanlale

Editorial of the year: John Kerr

Editorial cartoon: Michael Ramirez

Photo of the year:

Honorable mention: Chase Stevens, Las Vegas homeless camping ban

Story of the year:

First: Michael Scott Davidson, Lauren Flannery and Rachel Aston, eviction series

Honorable mention: Review-Journal, Alpine Motel fire

Other journalism awards

Breaking news reporting

First: Review-Journal, Alpine Motel Fire.

Second: Review-Journal, coronavirus coverage.

Third: Review-Journal, Democratic caucus

Business feature story

Second: Michael Scott Davidson, eviction series

Business spot news story

First: Bailey Schulz, Workers flock to unemployment office

Second: Richard N. Velotta and Bailey Schulz, Nevada casinos closing

Community service

Second: Arthur Kane, Angus Kelly, LeeAnn Elias, Dental Board Project

Third: Michael Scott Davidson, Lauren Flannery, Rachel Aston, eviction series

Criticism

Third: John Katsilometes

Digital innovation

First: Review-Journal, RJ Network

Editorial page

First: Review-Journal

Editorial writing

Third: John Kerr

Entertainment writing

Second: Jason Bracelin

Explanatory journalism

Second: Briana Erickson and Jessie Bekker, State of Despair

Feature photo

First: Benjamin Hager, Grasshoppers invade Las Vegas

Second: Bizuayehu Tesfaye, Showgoers at NAB

Freedom of the press

First: Review-Journal

General excellence:

First: Las Vegas Review-Journal

General online excellence:

First: Las Vegas Review-Journal

Headline writing:

First: George Riggle

Investigative story

Third: Rio Lacanlale and Amelia Pak-Harvey, Deserted in the Desert

Local column

Third: Steve Sebelius

Local sports column

First: Ed Graney

News photo coverage

Second: L.E. Baskow, Storm Area 51

Third: Kevin Cannon, Alpine Motel fire

Outstanding graphic designer

Severiano Galvan and Wes Rand

Overall design

First: Review-Journal

Page one design

Second: Review-Journal

Portrait

Third: L.E. Baskow, Mine over Matters

Non-staff story

First: John Glionna, “Finding comfort after a long search for a cure

Third: John Glionna, “Drafting a dream”

Special event

Second: Wanda Blair and Melissa McCabe, 2019 Academic Excellence Awards

Third: Wanda Blair and Melissa McCabe, 2019 AgeWell Expo

Special project

First: Review-Journal, Las Vegas and Clark County Memories

Special section

First: Review-Journal, Oct. 1 anniversary package

Sports photo

First: Erik Verduzco, Fury vs Schwarz

Third: Benjamin Hager, Fleury — save of the century

Sports spot news story

Third: Blake Apgar, Henderson tries to lure Diamondbacks

Video program or series

Second: Review-Journal

Advertising awards

Advertising innovation

First: Angie Gutting, M Resort football tailgate kit

Third: David Sly, Luxury Las Vegas, Ascaya mock cover

Color print ad

First: Brandi Munn and David Sly, Luxury Las Vegas, KS Kitchen Half Page

Second: Jorge Betancourt, Hollywood Access

Third: Malachi Schlink, Luxury Las Vegas, Lemongrass & Lime

Digital static ad

Second: David Memmot, Malachi Schlink and David Sly, The New RJ App

Third: Malachi Schlink, JWT Fashion

In-house advertising (magazines)

Second: David Sly, Luxury Las Vegas, Eco couture fashion show

In-house advertising (urban)

First: David Sly and Angie Gutting, Best of Las Vegas Voting—2019

Second: Angie Gutting, Walk a Mile

Third: Angie Gutting and David Sly, Sunday Circulation Mailers

Sister publications

Breaking news reporting

First: Robin Hebrock, Tonopah Times Bonanza, Nye declares itself as a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County

Business feature story

Third: Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review, The good. The bad. The interstate.

Community service

Third: Robin Hebrock, Pahrump Valley Times, Grief Share

Explanatory journalism

Third: Robin Hebrock, Pahrump Valley Times

Feature writing

Second: Selwyn Harris, Pahrump Valley Times, Rhyolite caretaker recognized during annual meeting

Investigative story

Second: Jeffrey Meehan, Pahrump Valley Times, Fired Pahrump high school support staff employee returns to work

Third: Jeffrey Meehan, Tonopah Times Bonanza, Billowing disaster blazes trail to a family tragedy in Nye County

General excellence

Third: Pahrump Valley Times

General online excellence

First: Jeffery Meehan, Selwyn Harris, Robin Hebrock and Tom Rysinski, Pahrump Valley Times

Local column

First: Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review, Hali’s Comment

Local sports column

Third: Tom Rysinski, Pahrump Valley Times

Overall design

First: Jenny Scheid, Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review

Second: Jessica Sterling, Pahrump Valley Times

Page one design

First: Jessica Sterling, Pahrump Valley Times

Third: Jessica Sterling, Tonopah Times Bonanza

Portrait

Second: Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review

Sports feature writing

Second: Robert Vendettoli, Boulder City Review, Scouts see Speaker’s star soar

Third: Tom Rysinski, Pahrump Valley Times, Dinner, auction raise $10,000 for Pahrump Valley football

Sports spot news story

Third: Tom Rysinski, Pahrump Valley Times, Baseball: Quick end to season hits Pahrump Valley seniors hard

