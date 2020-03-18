Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order

Sisolak’s order follows the issuance of executive orders and gaming regulatory decisions to close properties in six other states that offer casino gambling.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s unprecedented bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus by ordering nonessential businesses, including casinos, to close will affect 440 licensed resorts in the state.

There also are 1,977 licenses for establishments with 15 slot machines or fewer at convenience stores, supermarkets, restaurants and taverns.

“From the start, the resort industry’s priority has been the health and safety of our employees, guests and fellow residents,” said Nevada Resort Association President Virginia Valentine. “We recognize Gov. Sisolak and his medical advisory team have given careful and thoughtful consideration to this decision, and we understand their actions are in the best interest of public health at this time.”

Station Casinos issued a memo Tuesday evening saying it will be temporarily closing all 20 of its Las Vegas properties per Sisolak’s order.

The company had told the Review-Journal Monday that it had planned to keep its casinos open.

According to a statement addressed to all Station Casino team members from Station Casinos President Richard Haskins, all gaming operations will be closed by midnight Tuesday. All hotel operations will close by 6 p.m. Tuesday, and all other non-gaming operations will be closing by noon on Wednesday.

The company said it will continue to offer regular pay and health benefits to all hourly and salaried full-time team members through April 30, and asked staff to continue to report to work as scheduled.

“We are working closely with other gaming companies, federal legislators and the administration to achieve financial relief for those workers and businesses in the hospitality industry that have been, or will be, adversely impacted by this global pandemic.”

Sisolak’s order follows the issuance of executive orders and gaming regulatory decisions to close properties in six other states that offer casino gambling.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Sunday ordered that state’s casinos, race tracks and simulcast betting facilities closed by Monday while regulatory bodies in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Massachusetts, Indiana and Illinois had previously issued the same directive.

