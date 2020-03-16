Layoffs begin at Sahara Las Vegas

Sahara Las Vegas announced staff layoffs on Monday, March 16, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Sahara Las Vegas laid off a number of employees Monday.

A worker who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of jeopardizing future employment, said they were called into the office early Monday morning and laid off along with a majority of their department.

Documentation from the employee said the layoffs were “due to reduced business levels in the city of Las Vegas as a result of the nationwide COVID-19 outbreak.”

The company will maintain employees’ current insurance coverage while in layoff status if they continue to pay the team member portion of their premium, the document said.

The Sahara is owned by Alex Meruelo.

A spokesman for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

