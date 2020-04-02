Mesquite reports 2nd case of COVID-19, says both residents recovering

The city of Mesquite has confirmed a second case of COVID-19, city officials said Thursday.

The first resident tested positive last week, said Capt. John Gately of Mesquite Fire & Rescue. The second resident was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night.

“They were both isolated, and anyone who was in close contact with them were notified,” Gately said. “It is our understanding that both of them are recovering.”

The city is providing regular updates regarding COVID-19 in the community on a city website page, health.mesquitenv.gov/home. The website also features regular video updates from Mayor Allan Litman.

“We receive our reports daily from the Southern Nevada Health District, who only notify us once a Mesquite resident has a confirmed positive case,” Litman said in a video message to city residents recorded Wednesday.

He said in the message that many people have been asking how many people are being tested in the city, but he noted “we just aren’t given that information.”

“The Health District is very busy right now with cases throughout the county and are doing a great job at giving our little city the information we need as fast as they can,” Litman said in the message, which was posted before the second positive case was confirmed, according to Gately.

Gately said the city has observed an overall decrease in police and fire calls. There have been more requests for service for people complaining of respiratory-type ailments, but Gately said, as of now, there is no indication that those are related to COVID-19.

He said this time of year the city normally sees an increase in medical respiratory calls because of increased pollen and allergies. The city is also offering a peer support group website for anyone who would like someone to talk to in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased isolation some are facing because of the state’s stay-at-home order.

