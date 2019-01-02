Nevada among top states for inbound moves, study finds

ST. LOUIS — Vermont’s population is among the smallest in the U.S., but a study from United Van Lines indicate people are moving to the New England state.
The suburban St. Louis-based moving company on Wednesday released its 42nd annual National Movers Study, which tracks customers’ state-to-state migration patterns.
Vermont has the second-smallest population among states, exceeding only Wyoming. Yet Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound moves in 2018.
Four Western states filled out the top 5: Oregon, Idaho, Nevada and Arizona.
The top inbound states of 2018 were:
Vermont
Oregon
Idaho
Nevada
Arizona
South Carolina
Washington
North Carolina
South Dakota
District of Columbia
New Jersey had highest percentage of outbound moves, followed by Illinois, Connecticut, New York and Kansas.
The study showed that Americans continue to move west and south. The Mountain West and South regions saw high percentages of inbound moves. The Northeast and Midwest had high percentages of outbound moves.
The top outbound states for 2018 were:
New Jersey
Illinois
Connecticut
New York
Kansas
Ohio
Massachusetts
Iowa
Montana
Michigan
