Nevada gas prices jump to 2nd-highest in nation

Prices at the pump in the Silver State have failed to let up, sending Nevada into the No. 2 spot for highest gas prices in the country.

Mike Lee, of Las Vegas, pumps gas at a Chevron station on East Sahara Avenue on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gas prices hit an average of $5.49 in Nevada, above the national average of $4.86 according to AAA. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada now has the second-highest gas prices in the U.S. at just over $5.49 per gallon — nearly 63 cents above the national average.

The $5.37 per gallon average recorded Saturday rose 12 cents in just two days, propelling the Silver State to the second spot, according to AAA.

The Nevada record price knocks Hawaii to third-highest in the nation with just over $5.47 per gallon and also marks the highest recorded average in Southern Nevada.

California holds on to its dubious distinction of having the nation’s highest gas prices at an average $6.34.

“There is a very tight global supply right now,” said John Treanor, spokesman for AAA Nevada. “Domestic demand rose from last week due to a really robust Memorial Day weekend.”

Nevada is tied to California refineries, where the costs to refine oil is high because of tight environmental regulations, Treanor said. The cost to import also drives up the cost due to lack of refineries and oil drilling in the state of Nevada, he said.

The national average also remains red hot as it hit another record on Monday at $4.865 — a 25 cent jump from last week.

Oil supplies remain low while demand remains high, driving oil barrel prices to $120, which is two times higher than prices last August, according to Treanor.

“Oil prices are the number one driver of prices; the rest is supply and demand,” said Treanor.

There is no way to predict gas prices will go from here, according to Treanor, noting that the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to exacerbate the gas situation due to sanctions against Russia, a major supplier.

Review-Journal business intern Emerson Drewes can be reached at edrewes@reviewjournal.com or via Twitter @EmersonDrewes.