Nevada program to restart visits to long-term care facilities

For the first time since March, seniors living in long-term care facilities will now be visited by officials in the state’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program.

A health worker arrives to take a nose swab sample at a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle in April 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

New guidance from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is allowing long-term care ombudsman programs across the country to re-enter long-term care facilities, the state announced Thursday.

Nevada’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program will begin on-site outdoor and window visits on Oct. 1. Indoor visits, in facilities without current COVID-19 cases, will resume on Oct. 19.

The agency, which reviews complaints and advocates for senior residents in long-term facilities and their families, has been operating over the phone because of the lockdowns at care facilities amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview earlier this year, ombudsman Jennifer Williams-Woods told the Review-Journal that the agency’s caseload has dwindled since the pandemic because the team is unable to visit residents at facilities in person.

“The number of cases are down at this point, and I think that’s attributed to the fact that we aren’t able to go into the facilities and see the residents,” she said. “However, we have had quite a few cases, but it is lower than what we normally have at this point this year.”

With COVID-19 cases still occurring in Nevada, the agency said that indoor visit frequency may change depending on the COVID-19 status of facilities in any given week.

Long-term care ombudsmen will don the appropriate personal protective equipment required by facilities and will adhere to all screening requirements to ensure the safety of residents, staff and the ombudsmen, the state said in a press release.

Additionally, the program used CARES Act grant funds to purchase Kindle Fire tablets for every licensed long-term care facility in Nevada.

The tablets will be deployed in the next few weeks to those long-term care facilities to increase communication between residents and their family members and friends.

The tablets also will be used to increase resident access to the ombudsman program, as ombudsmen will now have the increased ability to attend virtual care plan meetings and resident council meetings.

The ombudsman program is teaming up with the Nevada CAN’s NEST Collaborative, to provide free one-to one telephone-based support in using technology for any purpose.

Those needing technical assistance can fill out the form at tinyurl.com/nevadans-talk or call 2-1-1 from any phone and ask about receiving technical assistance.

The ombudsman program also purchased visitation booths from Super Color Digital so family members can safely visit their loved ones.

The visitation booths will be available to all skilled nursing facilities, including rural hospitals with skilled nursing beds.

To report concerns about long-term care facilities, contact the ombudsman program at 1-888-282-1155.To report abuse allegations, contact Adult Protective Services at 1-888-729-0571.

