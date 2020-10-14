Nevadans back on New York’s 14-day quarantine list

Because of high COVID-19 infection rates, Nevada residents are again facing a 14-day quarantine if they go to the New York area.

Because of high COVID-19 infection rates, Nevada residents again face quarantine restrictions if they travel to the New York area.

New York added several states, including Nevada, to its list of people who must quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

New Jersey and Connecticut have the same rules in place.

Nevada was on the quarantine list when it was introduced during the summer, but the state was removed in mid-September because of lower infection rates.

The rules are based upon a seven-day rolling average of positive tests in excess of 10 percent, or number of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents.

Upon arrival

A travel enforcement operation at airports statewide is designed to help ensure that travelers follow the quarantine restrictions.

“As part of the enforcement operation, enforcement teams will be stationed at airports statewide to meet arriving aircraft at gates and greet disembarking passengers to request proof of completion of the State Department of Health traveler form, which is being distributed to passengers by airlines prior to, and upon boarding or disembarking flights to New York State,” states the website detailing the rules and quarantine requirements. “All out-of-state travelers from designated states must complete the form upon entering New York. Travelers who leave the airport without completing the form will be subject to a $2,000 fine and may be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete mandatory quarantine.”

Travelers coming to New York from designated states through other means of transportation, including trains and cars, must fill out the form online.

Chicago restrictions as well

Nevada is also one of 22 states whose residents face a 14-day quarantine restriction when traveling to Chicago.

Nevada has been on the list since it began July 6.

