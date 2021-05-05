New COVID-19 cases, fatalities continue to top 2-week averages

Nevada on Wednesday reported 373 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths, both well above the two-week moving averages of 248 and three, respectively, state data show.

Workers prepare to give shots during a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Bronze Lot at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada on Wednesday reported 373 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths over the preceding day.

Updated figures posted on the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 317,088 cases and 5,487 deaths since the pandemic began.

All of the fatalities recorded on Wednesday occurred in Clark County, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

The new cases were well above the 14-day moving average of daily reported cases, which dropped to 248 on Wednesday. Reported fatalities were also higher than the moving average of three daily recorded deaths during the same time period.

The moving averages for new cases and deaths started climbing in April, but retreated a bit at the end of the month, a trend that has continued into May, the state data show.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained at 5.7 percent on Wednesday. Although the state no longer reports data over weekends, the positivity rate has remained at that level since April 26, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

As of Wednesday’s report, the number of people hospitalized in Nevada with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases remained unchanged at 388.

Clark County on Wednesday reported 324 new coronavirus cases, according to the health district.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 245,358 cases and 4,322 deaths.

The county’s positivity rate remained stagnant on Wednesday, matching the state’s metric at 5.7 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.