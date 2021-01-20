Officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Southern Nevada
Clark County and Southern Nevada Health Heath District representatives provide updated vaccination information at a news briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The scheduled speakers are:
— North Las Vegas Councilman Scott Black, chair of the Southern Nevada District Board of Health.
— Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, vice chair of the board of health.
— Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer with the health district.
— JoAnn Rupiper, director of clinical services for the health district.
Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.