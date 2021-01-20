62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Nevada

Officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Southern Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2021 - 1:01 pm
 
Updated January 20, 2021 - 1:09 pm
Ray Anderson, a mechanic with Clark County Water Reclamation Districe, receives a COVID-19 vacc ...
Ray Anderson, a mechanic with Clark County Water Reclamation Districe, receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Nevada National Guard Spc. Katherine Deskins at Cashman Center in downtown Las Vegas on its first day of operations Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County and Southern Nevada Health Heath District representatives provide updated vaccination information at a news briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The scheduled speakers are:

— North Las Vegas Councilman Scott Black, chair of the Southern Nevada District Board of Health.

— Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, vice chair of the board of health.

— Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer with the health district.

— JoAnn Rupiper, director of clinical services for the health district.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
2
Under-construction Las Vegas apartments destroyed by huge fire
Under-construction Las Vegas apartments destroyed by huge fire
3
Allegiant Stadium room tax revenue lagging behind needed amount
Allegiant Stadium room tax revenue lagging behind needed amount
4
Slice of old Las Vegas up for grabs as ex-motel on market for $18M
Slice of old Las Vegas up for grabs as ex-motel on market for $18M
5
Furniture company buys land near Ikea in southwest Las Vegas
Furniture company buys land near Ikea in southwest Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Sisolak outlines Nevada recovery in biennial speech
By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead / RJ Capital Bureau

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday laid out five economic development and recovery initiatives for a post-pandemic Nevada.

Read More