Officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Southern Nevada

Clark County and Southern Nevada Health Heath District representatives provide updated vaccination information at a news briefing.

Ray Anderson, a mechanic with Clark County Water Reclamation Districe, receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Nevada National Guard Spc. Katherine Deskins at Cashman Center in downtown Las Vegas on its first day of operations Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County and Southern Nevada Health Heath District representatives provide updated vaccination information at a news briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The scheduled speakers are:

— North Las Vegas Councilman Scott Black, chair of the Southern Nevada District Board of Health.

— Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, vice chair of the board of health.

— Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer with the health district.

— JoAnn Rupiper, director of clinical services for the health district.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.