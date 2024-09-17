Semi carrying 31K pounds of lithium batteries catches fire outside Las Vegas

57°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2024 - 6:11 am
 

Authorities are investigating a fiery crash involving two semi-trucks Tuesday morning outside the Las Vegas Valley.

In a post on social media, Nevada Highway Patrol said the incident occurred near US95 and Mile Marker 13 (Nye County).

According to authorities, two semi-trucks were involved in the crash, one of which was carrying wood while the other was hauling lithium batteries.

NHP said in a text message that the lithium batteries caught fire. The truck was loaded with 31,000 pounds of batteries, according to police.

The drivers of both semi-trucks suffered minor injuries, police said.

Motorists were advised to take routes into Pahrump in order to avoid the area.

